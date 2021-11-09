Penn State announced Monday it is launching a university-wide Center for Neurotechnology in Mental Health Research.

The center intends to use research to “understand the brain and mind with potential clinical applications for diagnosing and treating mental health disorders,” according to a release.

Nanyin Zhang, professor of biomedical engineering at Penn State, is the founding director of the center.

“The brain is perhaps the last organ that we know little about, which makes brain-related disease the forefront of biomedical research,” Zhang said in the release.

Zhang cited the “infrastructure,” “expertise” and “enthusiasm” at Penn State as primary reasons for why the university can “lead the emerging field of engineering in mental health."

The center already includes 19 faculty members from Penn State's College of Engineering, College of Health and Human Development, College of Medicine and Eberly College of Science.

Thomas Gould, department head and Jean Phillips Shibley Professor of Biobehavioral Health in Penn State's College of Health and Human Development, is the center's associate director.

“The time for this initiative is now — mental health has become and will continue to be a central topic in medicine for the next several decades," Gould said in the release.

The center is financially backed by Penn State's College of Engineering, College of Health and Human Development, Eberly College of Science and Huck Institutes of the Life Sciences.

In a three-year start-up plan, the center will build a community of people involved in preclinical mental health research through “neuroscience techniques." It will then build a “comprehensive database” that will focus on “individual brain function domains and their common features.”

In the second phase, the center's goal will be to establish a research program to translate its research into clinical use.

“Engineering is central to the future of healthcare,” Justin Schwartz, Harold and Inge Marcus Dean in the College of Engineering, said, “Under Dr. Zhang’s leadership, this center embodies the type of strong partnership... that enables innovative research and care.”

