Penn State announced Wednesday the formation of a new Center for Racial Justice to continue the work of the Select Penn State Presidential Commission on Racism, Bias and Community Safety.

Plans for the center were outlined in the university’s Strategic Plan and will largely focus on research and scholarships around racial bias, according to a release.

The key objective of the center is to “work to translate knowledge into educational opportunities, foster public engagement and inform policy decisions at Penn State and across both the commonwealth and nation," the release said.

The Center for Racial Justice will be embedded within Penn State’s Social Science Research Institute, where Senior Vice President of Research Lora Weiss will conduct the search for a center director and unite SSRI’s researchers with backgrounds in studying racism, the release said.

According to the release, some of the initial goals for the center are to provide research activities, faculty resources and fellowship programs aimed at addressing racial justice.

