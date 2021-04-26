This summer, Penn State is changing its primary cloud storage system from Box to Microsoft Office 365.

Student accounts will have their data migrated in June.

To ensure a successful migration Penn State has listed several important steps.

Students should delete files they no longer need from their Box storage for a faster migration and review the Box Pre-migration Checklist.

Graduating students must download Box data they wish to retain before September, when it will no longer be accessible.

Students will receive an email when migrations are complete.

