After a 30-year career in law enforcement, Joseph Milek, current chief of police for Penn State University Police and Public Safety, announced Wednesday he will retire from the position June 30.

Penn State will conduct a national search for his replacement, according to a statement.

Milek came to Penn State in 2019 after stints at Oklahoma State University, where he served as assistance chief of police, and Xavier University, where he served as director of public safety and chief of police.

Prior to transitioning to roles at colleges, he served in the Cincinnati Police Department for two decades.

“Chief Milek has been instrumental in providing active and engaged leadership while advancing accreditation efforts, centralizing the criminal investigation unit, purchasing body-worn cameras, adapting to policing during COVID-19, and serving on the President’s Task Force on Policing and Communities of Color,” Charlie Noffsinger, associate vice president for University Police and Public Safety, said. “Although I am happy for Chief Milek for reaching this well-deserved milestone and accomplishment, he will be sorely missed.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE