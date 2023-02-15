Penn State announced it will be competing in the "Campus Race to Zero Waste Competition," according to a Tuesday release.

The Campus Race to Zero Waste Competition, organized by the National Wildlife Federation, is a college competition that aims to help universities all across the U.S. and Canada advance campus waste reduction efforts and recycling, the release said.

The Campus Race to Zero Waste Competition will begin on Jan. 29 and last until March 25.

Over the eight week period of the competition, there will be weekly data reports of weights of materials collected on campus, the release said.

The competition aims to reduce waste and increase campus recycling efforts, as well as increase the university’s support for recycling programs and campus waste reduction efforts.

Penn State will compete in multiple categories this year. The categories include per capita recycling, diversion, electronics waste, Game Day: Basketball and the Race to Zero Waste: One Building Challenge.

