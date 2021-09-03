Penn State announced Thursday it will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks and their aftermath through events and memorials, as well as resources for Penn Staters across the commonwealth.

The university will fly the American flag on Old Main lawn to remember lives lost from Sept. 6-13, and Old Main bells will ring four times throughout the morning of 9/11.

The bells will ring at 8:46 for American Airlines Flight 11 that was crashed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center in New York, 9:03 for United Airlines Flight 175 that was crashed into the South Tower, 9:37 for American Airlines Flight 77 that was crashed into the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. and 10:03 for United Airlines Flight 93 that crashed in Shanksville.

Throughout the week and beyond, Penn State will host events to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11, including:

Susan Russell, associate professor in the School of Theatre at Penn State, will host a course titled "We Are... The Stories We Tell" from 10-11:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the Outreach Building. Fees for courses are $15 for members and $30 for nonmembers.

Penn State Law and the School of International Affairs will host “A Reflection on 9/11 and its Impact on Law and International Affairs” at 10 a.m. next Friday on Zoom, and registration can be found here.

The Military Law Caucus will hold a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at 12:45 p.m. next Friday on the Lewis Katz Building lawn, which will include flags, brief statements and a moment of silence.

On the 20th anniversary of 9/11, Penn State's Blue Band and Intercollegiate Athletics will honor lives lost and first responders through a moment of silence and special halftime show during the Nittany Lions' first home game against Ball State, which begins at 3:30 p.m.

Gregory Zaborowski, education specialist for Flight 93 National Memorial, will host "America Attacked: Flight 93" live via Zoom from the Flight 93 Memorial from 1-2 p.m. on Sept. 16. Fees for courses are $15 for members and $30 for nonmembers.

Penn State's Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications will hold a roundtable discussion titled "How 9/11 Changed American Journalism” at 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 27 in the HUB-Robeson Center's Freeman Auditorium.

"Remembering Heroes: Flight 93 National Memorial and Quecreek Mine Rescue Site" will be held at the Flight 93 Memorial on Oct. 4. Penn State community members ages 50 and over are invited, Penn State said.

Additional memorial services and events will also be held at Penn State's commonwealth campuses.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE