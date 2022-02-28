As National Women's History Month begins in March, Penn State has announced several events, which will be held on campus, to celebrate.

Tuesday, March 1

4 p.m. — Jessamyn Stanley, an "internationally acclaimed leading voice in wellness," will host a Love Your Body Yoga hour-long session, according to a release.

All body sizes and types as well as skill levels are encouraged to participate, and it will be held at the Intramural Building's Gym 3.

Registration information can be found here.

6:30 p.m. — Jessamyn Stanley, an author, podcaster and yoga teacher, will host "Women Providing Healing, Promoting Hope" Q&A and book-signing in the HUB-Robeson Center's Freeman Auditorium.

A livestream for the event can be found here.

Thursday, March 3

7:30 p.m. — Touring Broadway will be performing the musical "Waitress" at the Eisenhower Auditorium for Center for the Performing Arts.

Ticketing information can be found here.

Wednesday, March 16

5:30 p.m. — A Menstrual Health Expo event will be held until 8 p.m. to "bring awareness and attention to menstrual health," according to a release.

Students can go to the Flex Theater in the HUB at any point during the event to learn about different subjects relating to menstrual health.

Thursday, March 17

6 p.m. — Zine Workshop for Self-Acceptance–Penn State University Libraries will be holding an event called "Zine Workshop for Self-Acceptance."

Zines are "independently published, homemade publications devoted to specialized or unconventional topics" according to a release.

The workshop will be held at the Pattee Library W13, and registration information can be found here.

Wednesday, March 23

5:30 p.m. — Penn State's Jeffery A. Conrad Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity and the Bike Den will be holding an event called "Pride in Your Ride Night: Women and Queer Night at the Bike Den–The Gender Equity Center."

The event will "celebrating women, femmes, non-binary and queer LGBTQ+ folks," according to a release, as well as discussing topics surrounding cycling.

Cyclists of all levels are encouraged to attend, and the event, with a discussion called “Ride or Die: The Forgotten History of Bicycles and Feminism,” will be held at the Bike Den on the ground level of the West Parking Deck.

Thursday, March 24

6 p.m. — Jessamyn Stanley will host another event discussing her book "Yoke: My Yoga of Self-Acceptance" in the Pattee Library W13, according to a release.

"Yoke: My Yoga of Self-Acceptance" details "themes of self-love, authenticity, hope and healing, along with discussing issues of cultural appropriation, racism, materialism, sizeism, fat shaming and decolonizing wellness practices," the release said.

Registration can be found here.

For additional events at Penn State's commonwealth campuses, visit the campuses' websites.

