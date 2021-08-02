Penn State announced Monday it will award summer students grant money totaling $10 million to help with school expenses and emergency expenses from the coronavirus.

Two rounds of awards will be given out to students enrolled in the summer 2021 semester— the first will cover students who qualify for financial aid under the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, while the application-based second round will cover students with a lesser financial need, including those who have not filed a FAFSA, according to a release.

The university said it will continue to award grant money throughout the 2021-22 academic year.

These summer grants comprise a fraction of the $76.2 million given to the university by the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund III, a facet of the American Rescue Plan signed into law in March, the release said.

Under the stipulations of HEERF III and ARP, the university said it has until May 2022 to dole out the remainder of the money to students.

