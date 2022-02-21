Penn State announced Monday it will award $17.35 million in student COVID-19 emergency relief grants for the spring semester, which is part of the university’s federal American Rescue Plan allocation, according to a release.

The funds are designed to “cover any component” of a student’s cost of attendance or “other emergency expenses” caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the release said.

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Penn State will have awarded "nearly" $114 million in grants, approximately $8 million in ARP grants during the summer 2021 semester, $50.8 million in ARP grants during the fall 2021 semester, $27.5 million in Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act grants in spring 2021 and $27.5 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act grants in 2020, the release said.

This spring’s funds will be distributed in two rounds.

The first will award $850 to students with “exceptional financial need” and who are eligible for Pell Grants, while the second round will award the same amount to those who didn’t qualify in the first round but who also display “exceptional financial need.”

Under U.S. Department of Education guidelines, "all students, including non-U.S. citizens, will be eligible to apply for these federal dollars once the application opens," the release said.

Those awarded a first-round grant must accept it by March 14, the release said.

Applications will be distributed to students for the relief funds, and Penn State will release the applications “in the coming weeks,” according to the release.

Relief grants awarded this spring semester will be the last offered through the ARP Act.

