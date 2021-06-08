Penn State announced in April 96% of courses for the fall semester will be in person. Making up the other 4% are "a couple of courses" that have been approved to remain remote, according to a university spokesman.

There is a process for faculty to request changes to their mode of instruction if they or a member of their family has a health condition that would affect teaching in person.

"It is possible that a few more classes may switch to remote due to a work adjustment, but we expect that number to remain small," spokesman Wyatt Dubois said in a statement.

