Penn State THON will hold a candlelight vigil to honor those who lost their lives from pediatric cancer — THON's angels — on Tuesday, according to a release.

The vigil will be held from 6-8 p.m. in room 134 of the HUB-Robeson Center.

THON is the world's largest student-run philanthropy that aims to provide emotional and financial support to Four Diamonds families who have been impacted by childhood cancer, and this year is THON's 50th anniversary.

