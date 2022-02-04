This year is Penn State THON's 50th anniversary, and the organization announced it will commemorate the occasion with a THON Time Capsule “in efforts to unify our community and pay homage to our past.”

Penn State THON opened an Artifacts Submission Interest Form for individuals to submit "precious THON artifacts."

However, items will be reviewed, and preference will be given to older or “more historically significant” artifacts, according to the application form. Due to "size constraints," Penn State THON said not every artifact will be accepted.

Some of the requirements in the form include having a THON-related event, moment or emotion behind the item for consideration, as it will represent THON’s legacy to the organization’s successors.

The time capsule will be stored in the Bryce Jordan Center, where THON takes place every year, and it will be rediscovered during THON’s 100th anniversary — most likely during THON Weekend 2072, THON said.

THON is the world's largest student-run philanthropy that aims to provide emotional and financial support to Four Diamonds families who have been impacted by childhood cancer.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE