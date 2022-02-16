Through its “No Hair Don’t Care” event Tuesday, Penn State THON sought to destigmatize hair loss from cancer treatment, according to THON Hair Donation Captain for Special Events Corinne Purisky.

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 82 individuals had their heads shaved in the HUB-Robeson Center by stylists from Evolve Studio, who volunteered at the event.

“By shaving [their] heads, [participants are] standing in solidarity with all [children with cancer] and supporting them as they go through their cancer treatments and are dealing with the hair loss, which is such an emotional part of the process,” Purisky (graduate-human relations) said. “[Participants become] so much closer to the cause… You can just see how important the mission is to them.”

To participate, individuals paid $10 — five of which was donated to the THON-affiliated organization of their choice. The event raised $820 total.

Ana Sparages, also a hair donation captain for special events, said THON’s annual “No Hair Don’t Care” event is “strategically placed” before THON Weekend to get people excited about THON and its mission.

According to Sparages (junior-supply chain management), hair loss is a “part of cancer we just don’t talk about” that causes children to “lose their confidence” and struggle with self-esteem.

“We know all the treatments that [the children] go through, but we don’t know the emotional side of it,” Sparages said. “The kids — they don’t have a choice to lose their hair.”

Sparages said “No Hair Don’t Care” shows hair loss in a “positive” way and lets THON children know they’re supported.

“As all the students are sitting there and actually feeling the hair dropping, that’s super symbolic,” Sparages said. “That happens to kids all the time that are going through cancer treatment.”

Evolve Studio stylist Olivia Ake participated in the event for the first time this year, shaving the heads of multiple participants.

Ake, 19, from Tyrone, Pennsylvania, said her boss volunteers the studio every year to help with the event, and she said she now understands why.

“It’s impacting everybody’s lives so much just by a simple haircut,” Ake said. “The people who are getting their haircut — they’re going through such a big change, but it’s also helping the community.”

For Ake, the event was a “wonderful experience,” especially since she said “everybody was really happy” to shave their hair off “for the kids.”

“It just felt like it meant something,” Ake said. “Being the person that’s actually cutting the hair and going through the changes with that person, knowing that they’re doing something good for everybody else — that means something to me and to them.”

THON 2022 will be Caleb Klemick’s last as a student and as the THON entertainment director. He said he “didn’t want to leave anything on the table” this year.

Klemick (senior-political science and public relations) shaved his head Tuesday at “No Hair Don’t Care” and had friends film the occasion so he could share it with others. He said he “wanted to set a good example” as a member of THON's Executive Committee.

“It's an important part of the responsibilities for all of us,” Klemick said. “[THON’s] mission is two-part: It’s about financial support but much more [important] is the emotional support we can provide our families.”

Klemick said he “can’t imagine” being a child diagnosed with cancer and dealing with hair loss — which he said was a motivator for shaving his head.

And Klemick wasn’t alone in his sentiment.

Zachary Zapico and Will Lehmann, members of The Singing Lions, a show choir at Penn State, shaved their heads together to support The Singing Lions’ THON families.

For Zapico (senior-electrical engineering), motivation came from the struggles he imagined THON children have faced during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Especially now with COVID — you don’t have hair, people can’t see your face — it’s really hard going through something like that,” Zapico said.

Lehmann (junior-management information systems) said he was also motivated by the coronavirus — specifically by how “special” he said THON’s return to in-person operations will be for THON children.

“The fact that we get to stand and be there with the kids and for the kids is something I have only been able to dream of for the past couple years,” Lehmann said.

Zapico said he hopes THON children will see his and Lehmann’s shaved heads and realize there are other people with shaved heads, and it isn’t abnormal.

Yet Lehmann said his head-shaving motivation goes deeper than just the coronavirus and relates to the message he said THON spreads — to “enjoy life," “live for yourself” and emphasize to THON children that “hair doesn’t define you.”

“This is just one extra step to show we really are here for the kids,” Lehmann said. “If shaving our heads means a little more solidarity and being there with the kids and for the kids, that is one very, very small price to pay to make someone feel more included.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE