With THON Weekend 2022 right around the corner at Penn State, THON committees and other student-run organizations are raising money in various ways for children and families impacted by pediatric cancer.

This past holiday season, THON held its annual Hershey Holiday Toy Drive — which donated 758 toys to children being cared for at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital.

THON is the world's largest student-run philanthropy that aims to provide emotional and financial support to families affected by childhood cancer.

According to members of THON’s Supply Logistics committee, such as Supply Logistics Captain Sonia Petrucci, planning for the holiday toy drive usually begins at the start of fall semester.

“Once the toy drive started on Nov. 15, people from anywhere would go on [an Amazon registry] and purchase a toy,” Petrucci (senior-industrial engineering) said.

Petrucci said she and another member of the Supply Logistics committee Emma Jaffe worked to create the Amazon registry, which showed a list of toys for people to select and donate.

“It takes a lot to make [the toy drive] successful,” Jaffe (senior-supply chain and information systems) said, when talking about the lengthy process the committee went through this fall.

Jaffe said she believes THON holds a lot of meaning to each of its committee members since it has a large effect on Penn Staters.

“For my senior year, I wanted to be more involved and just make a greater impact on the THON community,” Jaffe said.

The toy drive, specifically, has given THON organizers the opportunity to be hands-on — which helps members see the direct impact their fundraising makes, Jaffe said.

“Being able to do the toy drive and kind of see the process from start to finish, that has definitely been the most rewarding thing I have done as a THON volunteer in the past four years,” Petrucci said.

For Julia Semmer, Supply Logistics director for THON, her favorite part was delivering toys to the hospital since “the toy that we deliver will end up in the hands of a child.”

Once the toy drive ends yearly, members are able to see their direct impact through the overall statistics of donations, according to Semmer (senior-supply chain and information systems).

The estimated value of the 758 toys donated is $11,000, according to a THON release — an increase compared to the 709 toys donated in 2020.

“There were almost 200 donors that contributed,” Jaffe said. “We are very thankful for everyone who participated and helped with the toy drive.”

