In preparation for THON Weekend 2023, THON announced its COVID-19 Protocols for the upcoming weekend, urging individuals not to attend if they have flu-symptoms.

Anyone who expresses visible symptoms upon arrival "will not be able to attend," the release said.

Masks are not mandatory but encouraged to be worn by any individuals who may be immunocompromised.

THON is the world's largest student-run philanthropy that aims to provide emotional and financial support to Four Diamonds families who have been impacted by childhood cancer.

THON also encourages all attendants to have COVID-19 and flu vaccinations in order to protect the health of "children, teens and families who remain at the center of THON's mission."

THON directors, captains, committee members and dancers are asked to take a COVID-19 rapid test 12 hours before entering the Bryce Jordan Center for the 46-hour marathon, the release said. Captains will take tests on Thursday while committee members and dancers will take tests on Friday morning.

