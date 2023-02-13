For anyone planning on attending THON Weekend 2023, Penn State THON released its spectator resource packet with information including entrances, parking, COVID-19 protocols and more.

THON Weekend 2023 will kick off on 6 p.m. Friday and run through 4 p.m. Sunday in the Bryce Jordan Center.

THON is the world's largest student-run philanthropy that aims to provide emotional and financial support to Four Diamonds families who have been impacted by childhood cancer.

Getting into the BJC for THON is free and open to the public, the Penn State release said.

Between gates A and B, all attendees are required to get a THON Weekend wristband from the will call office, according to the release.

If the BJC reaches capacity, spectators are not permitted to enter the facility. Spectators who are waiting to enter the BJC "are not permitted to wait on the BJC property," the Penn State release said.

Prior to entering the BJC all attendees must go through security and adhere to the clear bag policy.

According to the Penn State release, the bags brought into the arena must meet one of the following requirements:

A clear tote bag with a maximum size of 12" x 6"x 12"

A resealable one-gallon clear bag measuring 11" x 11"x 0" or smaller

A wallet, clutch or fanny pack measuring 6.5" x 4.5" or smaller

Other bag items are prohibited.

Other prohibited items include:

inflatable objects

balloons

weapons of any kind

liquids excluding sealed bubbles

glitter

silly string

food and beverages

Attendees can bring in empty reusable water bottles, the packet said.

Exceptions to this policy will be made for items that are medically necessary after inspection.

Handicapped seating is available behind the information booths across from each entry gate. Anyone who needs to sit for medical reasons is able to obtain a medical wristband from the EMS room across from portal 24 inside the main concourse.

The Centre Area Transportation Authority will operate on its normal weekend schedule. The campus Blue Loop, White Loop and Red Link are free routes for everyone.

THON floor pass holders must have already been notified of their status ahead of THON Weekend and must bring a valid photo ID.

THON Weekend 2023 COVID-19 Protocols can be found here.

Additional THON Weekend 2023 protocols can be found in the Spectator Resource Packet.

