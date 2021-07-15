Penn State’s THON released its updated 2022 Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Action Plan Thursday, as well as its 2021 DEI impact report.

Throughout 2021, the organization reported several actions taken to increase the prevalence of its diversity, equity and inclusion, including training sessions for all THON staff members and volunteers and reduced application questions — which had previously asked about prior THON knowledge — asked of prospective volunteers.

THON also added a committee to address diversity, equity and inclusion, which met weekly, according to the impact report.

Accessibility, accountability, applications and interviews, community relations, equity programming, engagement, financial support, recruitment, reporting and transparency are all areas the organization promised to work on throughout 2022.

Among the additions to these categories is a prospective relationship with American Sign Language professionals, who will work to translate live events leading up to THON Weekend in February.

There will also be closed captioning added to every virtual meeting and translations of every THON document in several languages made available, according to the plan.

THON executives and captains will also attend mandatory bias training biweekly, according to the plan.

As THON 2022 approaches and fundraising efforts for next year’s event begin to get underway, the organization said it would keep the public informed of all changes, updates and news regarding its diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.

The organization also said its transparency report related to DEI statistics will be made available to the public by March 1, 2022.

