Many Penn State students left the HUB-Robeson Center with shaved heads after attending THON’s “No Hair Don’t Care” event on Monday.

The crediting of the event lists $10 for a buzz cut, $5 of which will be donated to any organization, committee or Independent Dancer Couple.

THON is the world's largest student-run philanthropy that aims to provide emotional and financial support to Four Diamonds families who have been impacted by childhood cancer.

According to Kat Irving, a THON hair donation captain on Special Events, this event is possible because of the students.

“All of the Penn State students and all of the volunteers that are coming in to show the love and donate,” Irving (senior-elementary education) said.

Event doors opened at 11 a.m. while volunteers and spectators poured into the donation room with high energy. After paying for their buzz cut, volunteers waited in line to get their heads shaved.

Volunteer stylists from Evolve Studio started to shave heads as waiting crowds of people grew.

Irving said other hair donation events focus on creating “custom hair pieces for kids who have been impacted by hair loss,” but “No Hair Don’t Care” focuses on raising money for THON.

“We feel like our position is very close to THON’s mission with providing emotional support, so to watch all of these dedicated volunteers show respect toward all of the families' stories and their cancer journey is so impactful for us and the families, as well,” Irving said.

As a Special Events Hair Donation Captain, Leon Pelham said a major part of their work is allowing people to give “back their hair for children who lose their hair.”

“This event is a good one because it shows there's no attachment to your hair because it is an important part for a lot of people,” Pelham (junior-biology) said.

For Jasmine Henriques, she said she understands the impact losing hair can have on an individual’s mental health.

One year ago, Henriques (senior-kinesiology) said she began losing her hair from stress and different chemicals. She decided to shave her head.

“Once I finally did it, and my hair started to grow back, I was like, ‘I can definitely do this again.’” It’s a great way to support the kids,” Henriques said.

Jeremy Bell said he decided to shave his hair because THON is an "amazing cause.”

Bell (junior-human-centered design and development) said opportunities like “No Hair Don’t Care” show Four Diamonds children their support.

As a Rules and Regulations committee member, Bell said he’s crediting his hair donation proceeds to his committee.

After each haircut, spectators cheered as volunteers were led to get their photo taken.

Frank Schoepfer, a THON Special Events committee captain, decided to shave his head today in support and credit the proceeds to Club Cross Country.

“[The event] is much more than a monetary form of support for families,” Schoepfer (senior-kinesiology). “It’s also emotional and physical — showing that just because you don’t have any hair, it doesn’t make a difference in who you are.”

