For THON child Kane Wolf and his family, Penn State THON “holds a lot of meaning” — especially as the men’s basketball team hosted this year’s “THON Hoops” game against Rutgers’ Scarlet Knights on Jan. 11 in the Bryce Jordan Center.

In THON 2021, Wolf showcased his own basketball skills in the THON Talent Show and was able to go to the game this year, his mother, Shannon, said.

According to Shannon, their family celebrated five years of Kane being cancer-free this January.

The family has been connected to a THON organization since 2016 when their daughter — who was attending Penn State at the time — told Shannon about THON’s mission.

THON is the world's largest student-run philanthropy that aims to provide emotional and financial support to families affected by childhood cancer, and this year is THON's 50th anniversary.

Shannon said at the game, both Kane and her other son received a lot of attention.

“[The students] really got our kids involved… they were commutative — talked to us, hung out with us," Shannon said.

With Kane being a big basketball fan, he really enjoyed coming out to see the game, Shannon said.

According to a release, a portion of the ticket sales went toward the donations for THON 2022.

President of Legion of Blue, the official student section of Penn State Basketball, Jonathan Flatley said prior to the game, fundraising at the HUB-Robeson Center “easily raised thousands of dollars for THON.”

“[The THON Hoops game] is an incredible experience, and it’s fun to be a part of,” Flatley (senior-security and risk analysis) said.

Another member of Legion of Blue, Kyle Kroboth, said “the THON Hoops game is our big contribution [toward] THON.”

Kroboth (junior-statistics) also said Legion of Blue always gets colorful T-shirts for students to wear at the games in order to “raise awareness” for the fundraiser.

The game brought in a win for the Nittany Lions 66-49.

“The THON Hoops game is one of the biggest Penn State basketball games for fans,” Kroboth said.

