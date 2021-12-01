Penn State THON Executive Committee reveals 2022 “Spark Endless Light” official logo

Penn State THON's Executive Committee revealed its 2022 “Spark Endless Light" official logo Wednesday in the HUB-Robeson Center's Alumni Hall, virtually via livestream and on social media.

The logo, which was designed by graphic design student Caitlyn McHenry, shows children holding hands as they look up into the sky to watch fireworks.

According to the release, the fireworks in the logo represent the “shared experiences across all of humanity that bond us together.”

"The awe of watching fireworks explode gracefully in the sky is one of them," the release said. "The best firework displays come in the darkest of nights, nights where no other light distracts. THON serves as a light for all involved."

The firework is also in a circular shape, which represents how THON’s influence is spherical, the release said.

"When a firework explodes, the entire world around it is lit up. When the THON community is able to spark a moment of light, everyone that we impact is engulfed in this moment of brightness," the release said. "THON 2022 is a celebration of perseverance through hardship, a firework exploding in the night sky.”

THON is the largest student-run philanthropy in the world that aims to provide emotional and financial support to Four Diamonds families who have been impacted by childhood cancer.

