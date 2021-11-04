Four Diamonds co-founder Charles Millard died at age 93 Thursday morning in Washington state, Penn State Health announced Thursday.

Millard, who co-founded the organization in 1972 with his wife, Irma, after their son Christopher's "nearly three-year battle with cancer," died of a "brain injury resulting from a fall he suffered hours earlier."

Four Diamonds seeks to conquer childhood cancer through providing assistance to families and children at Penn State Health Children's Hospital.

"Since its inception, Four Diamonds has assisted more than 4,800 children and families and raised more than $250 million to conquer childhood cancer, with approximately 70% of those funds coming from THON," according to Penn State Health.

Four Diamonds' relationship with Penn State THON began in 1977 when Millard was in State College participating in a radio program. One of the Penn State students he interacted with was also involved with THON, which is now the largest student-run philanthropy in the world.

Through that connection, THON selected Four Diamonds as its sole beneficiary from then on.

“Charles was humble, thoughtful, caring and good humored,” Suzanne Graney, executive director of Four Diamonds, said. "He was a gentleman in every sense of the word... He and his family have inspired me throughout my time at Four Diamonds, and it is a privilege to continue the important work Charles and Irma began.”

A memorial service to celebrate Millard's life will be planned "at a later date," Penn State Health said.