Penn State THON’s Executive Committee announced updated coronavirus safety measures Friday THON Weekend 2022 at the Bryce Jordan Center.

In addition to the proof of vaccination requirement for all students and employees who wish to access the floor and mezzanine levels in the BJC, all spectators ages 2 and older must now show proof of vaccination or proof of a negative coronavirus test performed this coming Feb. 16 or later.

THON committee volunteers and dancers will also be required to show proof of a negative coronavirus test dated Feb. 16 or later, in addition to showing proof of being vaccinated.

Spectators who are fully vaccinated will be required to show proof, including a physical vaccination card or image of a vaccination card, as well as a physical copy of a photo ID matching the name listed on the vaccination card. While a booster dose is not required, it is strongly encouraged, THON said in its release.

Student and employee spectators who are not vaccinated will be required to show proof of a negative coronavirus test dated Feb. 16 or later in order to enter. General student and employee spectators, as well as entrance plan student spectators, are asked to be tested in the White Building on Feb. 18, THON said.

Those individuals must wait for a negative test in order to receive an entrance wristband for THON at the White Building.

The White Building testing center will offer extended hours for those who need to be tested. From Feb. 16-18, the testing center will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. On Saturday, Feb. 19, the testing center will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Students and employees who are not vaccinated and need to be tested but will receive their results from a medical provider or official testing center should follow instructions provided for individuals who are not current students or employees, according to the release.

Spectators who are not students or employees at Penn State and are not vaccinated are required to provide proof of a negative test result and photo ID. These individuals are required to report to Penn State's Visitors' Center — on the corner of East Park Avenue and Porter Road — prior to arriving at the BJC in order to have test results verified.

Test results must be from a medical provider or official testing center, must include patient name, date of birth, type of test performed, provider name, collection date, result date and result in order to be deemed valid. The tests must also be dated Feb. 16 or later but may be in the form of an email shown from a mobile device or a printout.

Self-administered and at-home rapid tests will not be accepted as a valid test result, THON said.

There will be limited testing available at the visitors' center for Four Diamonds families and extenuating circumstances, but availability is not guaranteed, according to THON.

Entrance wristbands will be given to spectators who are not students and employees at Penn State upon proof of a negative test result.

The visitors’ center will be open Friday, Feb. 18 from 2-8 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 20 from 8 a.m. to noon — or until the BJC's capacity is reached.

There will be no test verification availability outside of these hours, THON said.

In addition to the updated safety measures, all individuals inside the BJC will be required to wear a mask at all times, following the Penn State's masking protocol.

“These additional requirements are increasingly important for THON Weekend — given the sustained nature of the event and the desire to ensure that our Four Diamonds families, as well as our spectators, dancers and volunteers, are able to participate in a safe experience,” THON said in the release.

The safety measures were created with the help of Penn State Vice President for Student Affairs Damon Sims.

For those who do not want to or are unable to attend the event in person, a virtual option will be available through THON.org/livestream.

THON is the world's largest student-run philanthropy that aims to provide emotional and financial support to Four Diamonds families who have been impacted by childhood cancer, and this year is THON's 50th anniversary.

