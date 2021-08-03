Penn State THON announced Tuesday via Twitter registration for the THON 5K has opened, with in-person and virtual options.

The in-person race, which is sponsored by PNC Bank, will take place in State College on Oct. 10, according to the Tweet.

Participants who are unable to attend the in-person event are still able to support the effort to cure childhood cancer by joining the virtual 5K and running on their own time, according to THON's website.

The 5K is one event in the greater THON 2022 fundraising campaign, which will culminate during THON weekend from Feb. 18-22.

