Joining other campus organizations, Penn State THON announced its opposition to the planned visit of British alt-right political commentator and activist Milo Yiannopoulos next Wednesday.

Yiannopoulos was invited and the event was planned by Uncensored America, a student organization at Penn State.

The largest student-run philanthropy in the world cited Yiannopoulos’ “anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric” and said it supports its “volunteers, supporters, alumni and community members who identify as a member of the LGBTQ+ community,” the organization said via Twitter.

Yiannopoulos identifies as an “ex-gay” and often speaks on anti-LGBTQ matters, according to a joint statement from the University Park Undergraduate Association, Lion PRIDE and Queer and Trans People of Color on Tuesday.

Penn State student Jacob Ehrbaker started a Change.org petition Monday in response to British alt-right political commentator's planned campus visit.

"On top of this notion, the entire speech promotes gay conversion therapy, which is physically, mentally and emotionally abusive," the petition said. "Conversion therapy should be banned, as it already is in State College, but promoting these homophobic ideologies should not be allowed in a public university."

Also, in a statement Monday, Penn State officials denounced the messages, writings, activism and planned visit of Yiannopoulos, and the Penn State College Democrats condemned the visit Tuesday.

The university, however, announced it will not be taking action against Yiannopoulos because of a possible violation of First Amendment “expressive rights,” according to Vice President and General Counsel Steve Dunham, Vice President for Student Affairs Damon Sims and Vice Provost for Educational Equity Marcus Whitehurst.

THON also released a letter of support for members of the LGBTQ community. In it, THON said the “safe atmosphere” of the HUB-Robeson Center is “under attack” from posters promoting Yiannopoulos’ "Pray the Gay Away" event.

The letter also reaffirmed the organization’s pro-LGBTQ sentiments expressed via Twitter, as THON 2022 Executive Director Kate Colgan, diversity, equity and inclusion programs coordinator Chloe Bevilacqua and volunteer development liaison Caroline Turner wrote the organization aims “to be a space where all students feel safe and welcomed.”

THON encouraged followers to attend the Penn State Jeffrey A. Conrad Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity’s “Love is Louder” event in place of Yiannopoulos’ presentation. The event is set to take place from 6-10 p.m. next Wednesday in the HUB's Heritage Hall.

Also during the "Pray the Gay Away" Yiannopoulos event, Penn State Students Against Sexist Violence will hold a protest at 7 p.m. next Wednesday near the Thomas Building and called on "all progressive students, faculty, staff and community members" to attend.

