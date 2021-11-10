Penn State THON announces Dream Forward campaign total during 100 Days 'Til THON celebration

At the 100 Days 'Til THON celebration Wednesday afternoon in the HUB-Robeson Center, Penn State THON announced its third annual 16-day Dream Forward campaign raised $1,055,836.46 of its $600,000 goal.

The 16-day campaign featured a lottery, phone-a-THON, movie night, trivia night, karaoke night and pumpkin painting, and it culminated with the 100 Days 'Til THON celebration at the HUB, according to THON's website.

THON is the world's largest student-run philanthropy that aims to provide emotional and financial support to Four Diamonds families who have been impacted by childhood cancer.

