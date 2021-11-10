You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
centerpiece

Penn State THON announces Dream Forward campaign total during 100 Days 'Til THON celebration

100 days till thon

100 days till Thon event in Hub-Robeson Center Wednesday, Nov.10, 2021 in University Park Pa.

 Caleb Craig

At the 100 Days 'Til THON celebration Wednesday afternoon in the HUB-Robeson Center, Penn State THON announced its third annual 16-day Dream Forward campaign raised $1,055,836.46 of its $600,000 goal.

The 16-day campaign featured a lottery, phone-a-THON, movie night, trivia night, karaoke night and pumpkin painting, and it culminated with the 100 Days 'Til THON celebration at the HUB, according to THON's website.

THON is the world's largest student-run philanthropy that aims to provide emotional and financial support to Four Diamonds families who have been impacted by childhood cancer.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags

Latest Podcast

Support Student Journalism

Your contribution will help the Collegian provide award winning journalism to the Penn State community and beyond.

Donate to the Collegian by clicking the button below.

Newsletters