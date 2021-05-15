THON Weekend 2022 will take place February 18-22, Penn State THON announced Saturday via Twitter.
Only 279 days until THON Weekend 2022! Make sure to mark your calendars for February 18-20, 2022!— Penn State THON™ (@THON) May 15, 2021
Stay tuned to THON’s social media platforms for further updates regarding the nature of the event. pic.twitter.com/3pFCJTS1pz
According to the announcement, there are 279 days until the annual 46-hour philanthropic dance marathon.
More information about "the nature" of next year's event will be released on THON's social media platforms, the post said.
MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE
In a recent nonprecedential decision from the Superior Court of Pennsylvania, Jerry Sandusky…