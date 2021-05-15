THON Weekend 2022 will take place February 18-22, Penn State THON announced Saturday via Twitter.

According to the announcement, there are 279 days until the annual 46-hour philanthropic dance marathon.

More information about "the nature" of next year's event will be released on THON's social media platforms, the post said.

