Penn State THON announced Sunday the annual "THON Hoops" men's basketball game will take place at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Bryce Jordan Center.

The Nittany Lions are set to play Rutgers' Scarlet Knights, and a "portion of the ticket cost" will go toward THON's fundraising efforts, according to the release.

Four Diamonds families can participate in games on the BJC concourse, Penn State THON said, and THON raffle tickets and merchandise will be sold. Additionally, the student section will give away "a select number" of colored T-shirts.

Students can buy tickets for the game this Monday at the HSM Staircase in the HUB-Robeson Center or online here.

THON is the world's largest student-run philanthropy that aims to provide emotional and financial support to Four Diamonds families at Penn State Health Children's Hospital who have been impacted by childhood cancer.

