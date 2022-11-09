Penn State THON announced its fourth annual Dream Forward Campaign raised a total of $1,266,034.16.

THON is the world's largest student-run philanthropy that aims to provide emotional and financial support to Four Diamonds families who have been impacted by childhood cancer.

The total was announced during its annual 100 Days 'til THON celebration in the HUB-Robeson Center.

According to a release, the campaign "challenged" the community to raise $700,000 over a span of 17 days — from Oct. 24 until Wednesday.

THON will take place at the Bryce Jordan Center in person this Feb. 17-19.

