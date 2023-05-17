Penn State THON announces 2024 dates in Bryce Jordan Center

Penn State THON announced in a tweet that THON Weekend 2024 will take place on Feb. 16-18 in the Bryce Jordan Center, which is 275 days away.

At the conclusion of Penn State THON Weekend 2023, the 46-hour dance marathon's Executive Committee revealed the final total — $15,006,132.46 — breaking the single-year fundraising record for the second year in a row.

THON is the world's largest student-run philanthropy that aims to provide emotional and financial support to Four Diamonds families who have been impacted by childhood cancer, and the 2023 weekend was the 51st THON, themed "Foster the Magic."

