 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Penn State THON announces 2024 dates in Bryce Jordan Center

THON, cheer

Penn State cheer performs during the 51st THON in the Bryce Jordan Center on Saturday Feb. 18, 2023 in University Park, Pa.

 Emily Rosio

Penn State THON announced in a tweet that THON Weekend 2024 will take place on Feb. 16-18 in the Bryce Jordan Center, which is 275 days away.

At the conclusion of Penn State THON Weekend 2023, the 46-hour dance marathon's Executive Committee revealed the final total — $15,006,132.46 — breaking the single-year fundraising record for the second year in a row.

THON is the world's largest student-run philanthropy that aims to provide emotional and financial support to Four Diamonds families who have been impacted by childhood cancer, and the 2023 weekend was the 51st THON, themed "Foster the Magic."

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags