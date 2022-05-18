Penn State THON's Executive Committee announced Wednesday that THON Weekend 2023 will be held Feb. 17-19 in the Bryce Jordan Center.

The in-person, 46-hour dance marathon will be a culmination of yearlong fundraising efforts, which will begin on July 1, THON said in the release.

According to the release, THON will follow "all university COVID-19 mitigation protocol that is in place at the time of the event."

THON is the world's largest student-run philanthropy that aims to provide emotional and financial support to Four Diamonds families who have been impacted by childhood cancer, and this year is the organization's 50th anniversary.

