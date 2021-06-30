Penn State's THON will start its fiscal year with a one-day "Ignite the Fight" awareness campaign Thursday.

The campaign is designed to raise awareness of the opening of THON's 2022 fundraising window that will extend until THON Weekend, which is set for Feb.18-20, according to a THON release.

The campaign will also include a challenge on Instagram where five volunteers can earn $500 toward their fundraising totals, the release said.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Penn State to survey faculty, staff on coronavirus vaccination status Penn State will send out an anonymous survey on Wednesday to faculty and staff regarding the…