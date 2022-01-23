Penn State Football v Michigan - Bus
Ernesto Estremera JR

Penn State Transportation Services announced Sunday the replacement Blue Loop service — via Penn State blue buses — is temporarily suspended due to weather-related road conditions.

Updates on the bus service will be provided — if conditions allow — before its regular closure at 7 p.m.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags