Penn State Transportation Services announced Sunday the replacement Blue Loop service — via Penn State blue buses — is temporarily suspended due to weather-related road conditions.
Updates on the bus service will be provided — if conditions allow — before its regular closure at 7 p.m.
MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Plaza Committee’s local legacy search brings ‘educational aspect’ to State College
On Jan. 21, 1965, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. gathered a crowd of 8,000 at Penn State’s Recr…