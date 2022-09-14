A team from Penn State will compete in the final qualifying round of NBC’s Capital One College Bowl against Syracuse, airing 8 p.m. Sept. 23, according to a release.

The release announced the students from Penn State who will represent the university. Levi Showalter, Emma Foley and Ryan Zhang — a junior majoring in physics and mathematics.

NBC’s Capital One College Bowl is a trivia show with “back-to-back” episodes, hosted by Peyton and Cooper Manning as colleges compete until the finalists win the “Capital One College Bowl” trophy and scholarship money, according to the release.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Penn State to host coronavirus vaccine clinic in Bryce Jordan Center Penn State and Centre Volunteers in Medicine will host a free coronavirus vaccine clinic on …