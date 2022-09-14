Old Main

Old Main's clock is illuminated as the sun sets on Penn State's campus on Monday, March 18, 2019.

 Lindsey Shuey

A team from Penn State will compete in the final qualifying round of NBC’s Capital One College Bowl against Syracuse, airing 8 p.m. Sept. 23, according to a release.

The release announced the students from Penn State who will represent the university. Levi Showalter, Emma Foley and Ryan Zhang — a junior majoring in physics and mathematics.

NBC’s Capital One College Bowl is a trivia show with “back-to-back” episodes, hosted by Peyton and Cooper Manning as colleges compete until the finalists win the “Capital One College Bowl” trophy and scholarship money, according to the release.

