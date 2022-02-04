As part of its Sustainability Showcase Series, Penn State’s Sustainability Institute hosted a virtual talk Friday afternoon titled “Working With the Hands” with Abra Lee.

Lee, a horticulturist and historian, authored the book, “Conquer the Soil: Black America and the Untold Stories of Our Country's Gardeners, Farmers, and Growers,” and she discussed the histories of several influential Black Americans in horticulture.

Horticulture, the art or practice of garden cultivation and management, was one of the focuses of Lee's presentation.

This year's theme for the Sustainability Showcases Series is “Driving it Home” — exploring the origins and meanings of home, identifying which local and social environmental issues are important to attendees and empowering attendees to help strengthen communities by addressing the issues that matter to them.

The event began with an overview of William Edward Burghardt Du Bois and Booker Taliaferro Washington and their influence and contributions toward environmentalism.

According to Lee, Du Bois and Washington had different philosophies about “how to move Black America forward” because of their dissimilar lived experiences and upbringings.

Lee said Du Bois was born free in the North, and Washington was born enslaved in the South.

“Washington believed that if Black America is to move forward and be this great community,” Lee said, “then our success is going to be based out of industrial education — meaning farming, agriculture [and] horticulture.”

On the other hand, Du Bois believed Black intellectualism, meaning high Black achievement, would advance Black America forward, Lee said.

Then, Lee said Du Bois wanted the “talented 10th” — the top 10% of Black Americans — to “lead the race.”

According to Lee, Du Bois and Washington were critical to Black horticultural history because they laid the foundation for success other Black environmental leaders followed.

Ralph Elwood Brock, who "became the first Black forester in Pennsylvania," was a member of the Howard School graduating class in Wilmington, Delaware, where Washington delivered a commencement address, Lee said.

Brock later became one of the six graduates of Penn State Mont Alto's Forestry Academy, Lee said.

Upon graduation, Brock became the Penn State Mont Alto forest nursery superintendent and eventually “started his own landscape company,” Lee said.

Lee then talked about several Black female leaders who influenced not only horticulture but also civil rights.

Writer Effie Lee Newsom and illustrator Lois Mailou Jones authored the children’s book, “Gladiola Garden,'' which showed “Black children playing in daisies” during a time when black people were “drawn as caricatures,” Lee said.

“How are you seen in nature?” Lee said. “This is health and wealth — showing that you belong here, too.”

Lee then talked about Annie Reid who opened a “five-acre nursery and greenhouse in Darlington, South Carolina, where she required people to refer to her as “Mrs.” during a time when Black women were not normally addressed with respectful titles.

Lee also mentioned Ethel Earley, who was one of the four founders of the Negro Garden Club of Virginia and “the only woman.”

Black female members of the Negro Garden Club wanted to “stimulate greater interest in gardens,” “disseminate helpful information” and encourage the study of gardens and plants, and “promote beautification,” Lee said.

“These are women who are influenced by not just the principles of education but civil rights activism through these garden clubs,” Lee said. “I just bring that up because sometimes we forget that Black women really do lead these causes in our community, like, all the time.”

Lee ended her talk by asking the audience, “What is Black history?”

“[Black history] is everywhere,” Lee said. “It is American history — it is important to all of us. Black history is Penn State.”

