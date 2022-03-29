There isn’t “a typical day” of work for Sara Neild, the new survivor advocate for Penn State’s Gender Equity Center.

Starting her position during the week of Thanksgiving, Neild said her days consist of responding to referrals or intakes, setting up appointments with students, attending meetings with Penn State’s Office of Sexual Misconduct Prevention and Response, preparing for sessions, or meeting with students.

In her role, Neild said she works with students who are survivors of interpersonal violence who have experienced instances like “stalking, emotional or physical abuse, and sexual assault.”

When approaching any situation, Neild said she tries to be “trauma-focused” and support students “however they need to be supported.”

“I'm seeing people at a very vulnerable and difficult time,” Neild said. “And so I honor that for them, and I’m thankful I get to be that person that’s kind of walking with them through this journey as they navigate everything.”

Neild said she’s the person in charge of meeting with students if they want to pursue reporting within the Penn State system, looking into resources within the community, talking to law enforcement, and making referrals to counseling and long-term therapy.

Prior to working in this position, Neild said she’s worked in middle school and high schools.

Penn State student Caroline Sliver said Neild was her guidance counselor at Huntingdon Area High School during her senior year, which was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sliver (sophomore-digital and print journalism and marketing), said she remembers Neild initiating a meeting with students at the beginning of the year to get to know them, which Sliver said was something she didn’t expect nor receive from previous counselors.

“She just seemed like she really cared about all the students she was a counselor for,” Sliver said. “You got the sense that she wanted what was best for you and was always going to be willing to advocate for you.”

Sliver said the first time she walked into Neild’s office, she noticed Neild had a picture frame of her family with a rainbow heart and the message “love is love” on it, and coming from such a “small conservative town,” Sliver said she wasn’t expecting Neild to have that.

However, Sliver said those little gestures “really showed that she was trying to make everything as nice as possible.”

“If you are dealing with something, she will do what she can to help you, and she’s not going to let you down if there is anything in her power that she can do to support you,” Sliver said.

Neild earned her undergraduate degree in 2015 from Penn State’s College of Education and her graduate degree in counselor education from the university. She said she was interested in applying for this position because she loves interacting with students and wanted to have more involvement in direct service, with a more therapeutic role.

“I think that this work and these topics are so important, and I really believe in what Penn State is doing, but also that we can do better,” Neild said. “And so, I wanted to be a part of that.”

Director of the Gender Equity Center and Neild’s direct supervisor Yvette Willson said working with Neild has been “absolutely wonderful,” and she’s been an “incredible addition” to the office.

“She is not just approachable, but if a student is reluctant to come and meet with her, just know that Sara will come and meet them wherever they need her to,” Willson said. “She gives off that kind of presence, where even if it is the most horrible thing that's ever happened to you, know that she is there for you, and you are the most important person to her at that time.”

Willson said because the office is small, it’s important to “be there to support each other as a team.”

Despite Willson being Neild’s supervisor, she said she sees Neild as an “equal.”

“I'm a strong believer of the team approach and servant leadership and everybody having an equal part on the team, and [Neild] fits into that role very well,” Willson said.

Though Neild has held this position for a few months now, Willson said she’s already seen improvement from Neild, and she’s been an “amazing asset” to the office.

Neild said her experience has been “really great” so far, and she’s “so happy to be working one-on-one with the students.”

“Oftentimes, [students] are coming from a place where maybe they’re feeling like no one’s there to listen, or nobody really cares about what happened or maybe, ‘What happened to me wasn’t so bad, right?’” Neild said. “I think the big thing is that we really want students to know that we are there for them.”

The most rewarding part of her job is the connections she makes with the students, and Neild said even after a student has been through the process and there’s been a resolution, “to know that they know that I'm still there and that connection was made,” is the best part of her position.

“I'm working with people in some of the most vulnerable times of their lives, and it's difficult to see people struggle,” Neild said. “College should be a fun time. Ideally, that's what we want for everyone. We want it to be a positive experience. And these things have a really huge impact.”

Willson said one of the most important things when working with students is to be “actively present.”

“You're listening to the person that's talking to you, you're acknowledging what they're sharing, you're supporting them, you're affirming what their feelings are or whatever it is they might be struggling with,” Willson said. “And [Neild] does that in a way that is so compassionate and so beneficial to someone who's going through a crisis situation.”

Neild said with the topic of her job being “very heavy” at times, she’s learned to emphasize self-care because if she isn’t taking care of herself, she can’t take care of the students she’s working with.

Some activities Neild said she prioritizes for her mental health include going for walks, reading books, crocheting and gardening.

For Neild, it’s the “repetitiveness” that helps “bring [herself] back into the present moment.”

While Neild said she loves being outside, the hardest part is actually doing it — getting off her phone and turning off Netflix — and improving her mental health.

Going forward in her position, Neild said she hopes to see the center expand more of its direct service.

Two objectives Neild said she’s interested in implementing are starting support groups for the students who have used the center’s services, and in the long term, getting a therapy dog in the office.

Neild said the process is “layered and complicated,” and she’s just started to look into it, but she said it’d be a “wonderful addition for people in the future.”

“I just want everyone to know what happened to you is real,” Neild said. “It's genuine. Your feelings are genuine and validated, and we are here to support you.”

