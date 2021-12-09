Penn State students ‘wish’ for more break time after Thanksgiving holiday

Thanksgiving break is designed to give Penn State students some time off of schoolwork, and allow people to enjoy the holiday with their families. However, many said they feel the week doesn’t give them adequate time to relax before returning for finals.

Some institutions such as Stanford modified their academic plan for the 2020-21 year to eliminate finals week and have the fall semester end before Thanksgiving — which gives students approximately seven weeks off before the spring semester.

And, many Penn State students said they would support the idea of following in these universities’ footsteps and implementing the same semester structure.

John Black said he was “definitely not” able to rest during Thanksgiving break because of upcoming finals.

“I knew I was coming back, and in two weeks, it would be finals,” Black (freshman-engineering) said.

Christopher Irvin said it’s been difficult to pull himself back into a school routine for finals week post-Thanksgiving break.

“I went home and got into [break] mode, and now I have to study for finals,” Irvin (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said.

The same problem affected Claire Silva when she returned from Thanksgiving break.

“I got into break mode because holidays are coming up,” Silva (freshman-civil engineering) said. “Once Thanksgiving is over, Christmas stuff gets put up, and I’m like, ‘Alright, we got Christmas,’ and then I’m like, ‘No, we still have two weeks of school and finals.’”

Other students like Amy Vasquez found time to relax during the week before switching focus to studying for exams.

“I actually kind of dreaded coming back because I knew I would be faced with stress and finals,” Vasquez (junior-forensic science) said. “The first few days I was able to rest, but near the end of the break, I kind of had a mental breakdown.”

JJ Mallory said his goal was to catch up on work during the break, but he didn’t end up following through with it.

“I told myself, ‘I’m gonna take two or three days to do nothing,’ but then it kind of bit me in the butt because I came back to school, and I realized I had so much to catch up on,” Mallory (senior-mechanical engineering) said. “I wish I had more time.”

Vasquez said she “studied here and there,” but she tried to give herself as much time as possible to rest before returning to Penn State.

“I don’t mind coming back for finals because I like being in person for my classes, but having an earlier break would be nice,” Vasquez said. “That way, it’s not just two weeks — because those two weeks are super stressful — and then finals.”

Silva and Irvin both said they “definitely” wish they could have worked a job over the break, but with how short their time home was, they were not able to pick up hours.

“I work at a grocery store, so they could really use the help during the holiday,” Silva said.

And Irvin “didn’t get any hours” due to the lack of available shifts within the time frame.

While the idea of a break starting at Thanksgiving and lasting until the new year is tempting, some students had concerns on how coursework would be further condensed if the new break structure was to be implemented.

For example, Silva, who is currently taking MATH 140 — Calculus With Analytic Geometry — said her courses are “already overwhelming” because they are “moving at such a fast pace.”

“MATH 140 is a ‘weed-out’ class,” Silva said. “You have more difficult problems, and it's hard to grasp the information and the new concepts you're learning… If it was condensed more, it would be really difficult for people to keep up.”

Mallory said he feels like he’s already “learning so much so fast” as a STEM major, and a more condensed semester would only continue to accelerate the rate of learning.

“I think we would want to start earlier because [ending before Thanksgiving] would make the semester two weeks shorter with classes,” Mallory said. “So if we could start maybe a week earlier, that would be cool.”

Many international students travel across the globe to attend Penn State, which means it’s sometimes not feasible for them to return during Thanksgiving break. For Mehul Aggarwal, a flight home to Bangalore, India, would take 20 hours.

“It would take a day or two to get there and a day or two to get back,” Aggarwal (freshman-data science) said. “I would end up spending over $1,000 just for four-to-five days at home.”

Coronavirus restrictions on international travel also prevented Aggarwal from going home for the break.

“When we land in Bangalore, the rules keep changing, but we might have to quarantine for seven days,” Aggarwal said. “There’s a chance I might lose a week.”

Aggarwal said “it would be nice” to extend the break, allowing him and other international students more time at home.

While students such as Vasquez and Silva said they “personally” would want to implement a structure that ends fall semesters before Thanksgiving, they don't know if it would be possible to do so.

“That’s what I would want… Courses already have a lot of information at once,” Silva said. “I don’t know if it’s possible.”

