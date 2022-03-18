Penn State student Keaton Zang said he doesn’t drink alcohol because of genetics. His family is predisposed to alcoholism, and he said he prefers to not risk becoming a person with alcoholism himself.

However, Zang (junior-computer science) said he doesn’t mind being around people who are drinking and is often the designated driver when he goes out with friends.

Even though it’s “much harder to make friends and connections at Penn State” because many people drink at parties or bars to socialize, he said there’s no shortage of sober people at the university.

Although Penn State’s party reputation is at odds with the interests of a sober student, Zang said he couldn’t see himself going anywhere else for school.

Zang comes from a Penn State family, with multiple family members graduating from the university. For Zang, this, combined with Penn State’s computer science program, sealed the deal.

For Dan Boell, he said he abstains for different reasons.

Boell (freshman-civil engineering) said drinking was “never that rebellious thing for [him]” because since he said he could pass as 21 from a younger age, the challenge of obtaining alcohol never interested him.

He said he chooses not to drink for other reasons since he’s witnessed firsthand the effects excess drinking can have on individuals, leading Boell to be afraid of being blackout drunk.

Boell said while staying sober can be a slight social challenge, being a part of various Penn State clubs help make up for this.

He said he chose Penn State for similar reasons as Zang — citing over seven members of his family who graduated from Penn State, and he wanted to take advantage of the in-state tuition rates.

For Keeley Boell, Dan’s sister, she said her uncle died of alcoholism, and she saw the effect it had on her immediate family.

Keeley (junior-biomedical engineering) said she prefers to avoid alcohol and people drinking entirely when possible.

“If you need alcohol to have fun, you’re not having fun,” Keeley said.

For her, sober fun comes from places like the AURORA Penn State Outdoor Orientation Programs, which prohibits alcohol, and she’s also a member of the Society of Women Engineers.

While she said it may bar her from certain social scenarios, Keeley said she met her roommate and best friend because she doesn’t drink.

That best friend is a member of Penn State ROTC, and therefore, has to be in a sober environment for risk of losing her scholarship, which for Keeley, is an ideal roommate to have.

Keeley said she chose Penn State for similar reasons to her brother, Dan. They both took interest in the in-state tuition, engineering programs and family ties.

However, Keeley said she also took interest in State College’s location and the university's alumni network.

“I don’t like cities,” Keeley said. “I knew I would be in the mountains hiking, and that's awesome.”

For Lamar Cooley-Russ, a graduate student, he prefers to be in the “right state of mind” and sees drinking as a way to “potentially put [himself] in a vulnerable spot.”

“Taste doesn’t seem to be that much of an appeal either, as I'm pretty content with nonalcoholic drinks,” Cooley-Russ (graduate-cybersecurity ) said.

Cooley-Russ said he’s “the epitome of ‘just chilling’” in reference to his social life.

He said he’s content with the friends he’s made and doesn’t feel the need to use alcohol to expand that group.

Peer pressure to drink doesn’t get to him, Cooley-Russ said.

“If anyone did put that kind of pressure on me, they’re probs not the kind of people I’d want to be hanging out with,” Cooley-Russ said.

Cooley-Russ said he wasn’t aware of Penn State’s party culture when he applied and then found out after witnessing it firsthand.

He visited Penn State through Upward Bound Math-Science, a program that brings underrepresented students to Penn State. He said he ended up loving the campus and its students, which led him to decide to enroll.

For Aviauna Beckett, she doesn’t drink because of medical concerns, but it hasn’t had much impact on her social life at all, and most people don’t ask why she doesn’t drink.

Beckett (sophomore-biochemistry) didn’t have a particularly “strong affinity” for Penn State, but a close friend of hers was attending, so she followed them, and while they’re no longer close, she said she has no regrets about her decision.

“I’d be sad I can’t have the same experiences as everyone else, but it’s for the best,” Beckett said.

For Daniel Godzieba, it comes down to a matter of taste. He doesn’t like the taste of alcohol, so abstaining from drinking was an easy decision.

Godzieba (graduate-physics) said he doesn’t mind being around alcohol or people who are drinking, as he’s been around it his whole life.

For Godzieba, he chose Penn State because of its proximity to his hometown and graduate program.

“Parties were a complete nonentity in my consideration.”

