Penn State students weigh pros, cons of cumulative final exams

As finals week is approaching at Penn State, student Camryn Casadei said she “definitely prefers” noncumulative exams over cumulative exams, which span material from the entire fall semester.

And other students largely agreed with her.

“The material is fresher in your mind,” Casadei (freshman-communication sciences and disorders) said. “It makes it easier to study for the test.”

Josh Calderon said noncumulative finals are “easier.”

“It’s easier to focus on a specific part of the course rather than having to remember things from September,” Calderon (junior-electrical engineering) said.

Even though noncumulative finals require less preparation time, Calderon said he doesn’t feel they hinder his learning.

“I don’t think that a noncumulative final has anything to do with learning,” Calderon said. “You don’t learn less — there’s just less pressure.”

For Elizabeth Knapp, an added week between the last day of classes and final exam week would allow cumulative exams to be less stressful.

“I feel like, especially going into finals week without a reading week or a week to really prepare, [exams] should be focused on recent material that we’ve learned,” Knapp (sophomore-biology) said. “Then they wouldn’t be so difficult and so stressful.”

Knapp said if the additional study week was added, she would “actually prefer cumulative finals.”

Shreya Sharma said she prefers cumulative exams but thinks they should focus more heavily on recent material.

“I feel like it should be new material that we’re working on currently,” Sharma (sophomore-biochemistry) said, “but it should have hints of old material so you have to apply yourself.”

Sharma said she believes cumulative finals focusing on recent material “still show that you’ve learned throughout the semester” — without forcing students to cram old material.

Students have already proven their knowledge of previous material “through midterms,” Nykeima Roberts said.

“Finals should be noncumulative because we have midterms,” said Roberts (senior-sociology and Japanese). “They should only cover what came after the last midterm.”

However, even though Luke Stoey said cumulative finals are “definitely more difficult,” he prefers them.

“I do think finals should be cumulative,” Stoey (junior-earth science and policy) said. “It doesn’t really make sense to call it a final if it isn’t cumulative. It would just be another midterm exam.”

Stoey said final exams should be “based off the class as a whole” by including material from the entire semester.

“It might suck as a student to have it that way, but it makes the most sense.”