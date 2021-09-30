Although it’s mandatory for most Penn State freshmen to live in a dorm their first year on campus, many sophomores and juniors escape to downtown housing as soon as they’re able.

Penn State dorms may have their pros and cons, but a bed will always be there — something student Bogdan Ivanov said he lacked when moving into his new apartment this fall.

“My place was unfurnished, so I had to get all that furniture in there,” Ivanov (sophomore-biology) said. “I’m actually still working on getting a couch — it’s been a big process.”

Ivanov also noted he prefers the “calmer” atmosphere away from the dorms. He currently resides in Parkway Plaza, an apartment complex further off campus than living options on College Avenue.

The contrast between the social settings in on- and off-campus housing is one many Penn State students, such as Bryan Man, have noticed.

“I prefer being off campus because you’re closer to your friends,” Man (junior-cybersecurity) said. “I think on campus is probably better for academics, whereas living off campus is better for your social life.”

However, Alexis Galarza said her social life has been a bit more difficult since moving away from the dorms.

“I miss being super close with the people on my floor,” Galarza (sophomore-kinesiology) said. “I feel kind of isolated having an apartment — I mean, I like being in an apartment better overall, but I miss being able to go across the hallway to hang out with someone.”

Although Galarza was able to experience bonding with others on residence hall floors as a freshman amid the pandemic, fellow sophomore Emily Brown noted how the unique 2020-21 school year with online classes affected her housing experience differently.

“I live at the Metropolitan this year, but I think it’s a little difficult for sophomores because we didn’t really get to experience going to classes while living on campus,” Brown (sophomore-biology) said. “Being all on your own and having school on top of that and never having the adjustment period of learning how to go to classes while living in dorms has been hard.”

The extra space of an apartment and in-person classes this fall semester have been a major improvement for Erin Matthews, who now lives at the Collegian apartment complex.

“It’s fantastic being off campus,” Matthews (sophomore-chemical engineering) said. “I could reach out and hold hands with my roommate when we were both lying in our separate beds last year, and now I have so much more space.”

Matthews lived in Wolf Hall in Pollock Halls as a freshman, a space she described as “old and musty.”

A recurring complaint about off-campus living was summed up in one word by Matthews — “food.”

“Finding time to cook can be really challenging,” she said. “Sometimes, I just really miss my meal plan.”

Ivanov also said his schedule makes preparing meals more difficult without a meal plan.

“I usually leave my apartment early in the morning and don’t get back until late at night,” he said. “So even though it’s nice to have a kitchen to cook, I don’t have time for that usually.”

Grace Gonzalez said she believes the financial burden of eating is more stressful when living off campus.

“Now, when I buy food, it’s on my own debit card,” Gonzalez (sophomore-communication sciences and disorders) said. “Before, my parents were paying for my meal plan.”

Although many off-campus students including Chloe Warner mourn the loss of the meal plan’s convenience, she said she remains practical about her nostalgia.

“I miss the dining hall, but at the same time I hated the dining hall,” Warner (junior-economics) said. “You really just want what you can’t have.”

Other students like Dani Rigazio discovered living in apartments has given them the opportunity to develop their cooking skills.

“I’ve actually become quite a chef,” Rigazio (junior-data science) said. “Some of my go-to meals are chicken parmesan and stuffed peppers.”

Brad Kahalas said he has been making lots of chicken and fish in his apartment and realized having an apartment kitchen provides him with some “nice moments” in his day.

“It’s a little tough to go and get groceries, but I don’t mind taking the time to cook,” Kahalas (sophomore-chemical engineering) said. “Cooking is a little break from the day.”

The second most common complaint regarding off-campus housing compared to dorm life is the commutes that students face. For Jasmine Merrill, long walks can be the most daunting on game days.

“It was so nice to be so close to Beaver Stadium when I lived in East [Halls] my freshman year,” Merrill (junior-data science) said.

Lauren Lohman said she faces struggles with walking more during the week, as she bounces back and forth between her downtown townhouse and classes.

“Living downtown, I tend to go home in between classes, and it makes my days seem a lot longer,” Lohman (senior-marketing) said.

Matthews said she’s trying to look on the bright side when it comes to longer commutes.

“I like walking, so I really don’t mind that part,” Matthews said. “But in the winter, my answer might change.”

Although an overwhelming majority of students said they preferred the freedom of off-campus housing, Rigazio balanced her opinion with advice for students who may be weighing the pros and cons.

“I definitely suggest living off campus to anyone who’s looking forward to it, but I also recommend valuing your time on campus.”

