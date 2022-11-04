With the flu, coronavirus and other illnesses spreading through the streets of State College, it's safe to say with an undergraduate student body of more than 40,000 people, Penn State University Health Services has its work cut out.

For many students, life on campus can be hectic and stressful, which makes the cold and flu season more apparent.

Bella Lindia said she was told by a Penn State advice nurse that she would be “sick her entire freshman year,” as the “buildings are filled with mold.”

Lindia (freshman-finance) was also told since she’s a freshman, she might experience more sickness due to proximity to others and building facilities.

Lindia said UHS could provide “cough suppressants” and other over-the-counter medication to help combat symptoms.

For Emma Goldkopf, she said supplements have been a part of making sure she stays healthy.

Goldkopf (freshman-broadcast journalism) said she takes “elderberry supplements,” which she knows sound “weird, but they are very easy immune boosters you can take every day.”

While even the slightest of aches could have some students calling their moms or taking a rapid coronavirus test, UHS officials said Penn State offers help when students contract any ailments.

Rebecca Simcik, medical director of UHS, said the staff offers insight into what students can do when they feel under the weather.

When feeling sick, Simcik said to book an appointment to see UHS staff members.

“Most of our schedule can be booked directly online, so you can access an appointment slot through the patient portal,” Simcik said.

Simcik said students should utilize these resources because UHS doesn’t accept walk-ins and wants to have records of all of the patients coming in to keep the “patient flow organized.”

“UHS has hosted many flu vaccine clinics in the [HUB-Robeson Center] this semester,” she said.

UHS is also providing coronavirus boosters by appointment, Simcik said. Students are “encouraged” to receive their vaccines, as Simcik said it will “decrease the severity of symptoms” and in some cases prevent viruses completely.

“If you are feeling sick and not sure what to do, we always recommend calling the advice nurse line,” Simcik said.

According to Simcik, the advice nurse line is operated by in-house nurses who can help students choose the best course of action, schedule appointments and assess the severity of their symptoms.

Even if students call outside UHS hours, a nurse who operates outside of UHS will still “offer advice,” Simcik said.

Simcik said to keep in mind that these outside nurses don’t have access to make appointments, so students should make sure they call within UHS hours.

“Keep basic health items at home with you, such as a thermometer, [over-the-counter] medication for colds and rapid home COVD-19 tests,” Simcik said.

