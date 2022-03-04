Understanding symptoms, effectively encouraging others to receive help and providing healthy reassurance are all tools to have in one’s back pocket when it comes to supporting a friend’s mental health — and they are tools some Penn State students recently obtained via mental health first aid training.

Penn State Remote Area Medical is a college chapter of the national organization, a nonprofit with the mission “to prevent pain and alleviate suffering by providing free quality health care to those in need,” according to its website.

Katrina Herrera, the media outreach chair for Penn State RAM, said the chapter strives to support RAM’s overall mission, which she said also includes, “hosting pop-up clinics all across America and providing medical, dental and vision care for people who are very underserved in health care or don’t have health insurance.”

“As a college chapter, we get to sort of expand upon that mission and offer really unique, nuanced opportunities to our students,” Herrera (junior-psychology) said.

The latest unique opportunity came in the form of a collaboration with the Jana Marie Foundation, a nonprofit in State College whose mission is to “harness the power of dialogue and creative expression to spark conversations, build connections and promote mental well-being among young people and their communities,” according to its website.

The Jana Marie Foundation offers mental health first aid training, which Penn State RAM members attended on Feb. 21 and Feb. 24.

Christopher Navarrete, the logistics coordinator for Penn State RAM and who also participated in the training, said a helpful focus of the training was the introduction of the ALGEE model.

“Assess the situation, listen non-judgmentally, give reassurance, encourage professional help and encourage self-care is what it stands for,” Navarrete (junior-biobehavioral health) said.

Navarrete said this model was practiced in the training by presenting participants with videos and prompts that displayed various scenarios as members brainstormed how to incorporate the ALGEE model into the situation.

“It was very interactive,” Navarrete said. “It was really nice to build a relationship between the instructors and the participants… It felt like really good conversations with natural leaders.”

MORE NEWS COVERAGE

Marisa Vicere, one of the instructors in the training, is also the president and founder of the Jana Marie Foundation.

Vicere said via email that she began the foundation 10 years ago in memory of her sister, Jana Vicere, who died by suicide at the age of 30.

Shaunelle Rivers also participated in the training as a member of Penn State RAM and is someone who is “interested in anything mental health.”

Rivers (senior-biobehavioral health) said the training was effectively interactive.

“It was very discussion-based, and it was very open,” Rivers said. “People were engaged and participating.”

Rivers said she believes it’s “a good thing to be knowledgeable of how to detect when someone is in need or under mental distress.”

“We’re just trying to guide people into the direction they should be in order to help themselves and help those around them. If someone’s not in a good state, it affects their work, their friends, their family and so many people around them,” she said. “Going through this training, you know what you can do and how you can help.”

Rivers described a part of the training that simulated a disoriented person, in which one person, while speaking, would have another person whispering in their ear.

“The voice would whisper things like, ‘Why are you talking to them? You can’t trust them,’ and you see how you would react to that,” she said. “And it kind of gave an idea of what the experience is like for someone who is disoriented or hearing voices in their head, but it also gave an empathetic perspective.”

Rivers, who is on a premedicine track and plans to work in pediatrics and neonatal units, also said she can specifically apply mental health first aid to future interactions in her career.

“Newborn babies in the NICU would typically be experiencing a lot of complications, so [the parents] would be under a lot of stress, anxiety would be hitting, maybe some PTSD if they’ve been trying to have a child for a long period of time or if they have a history of family issues,” she said. “So I can apply what I’ve learned here to my future career.”

MORE NEWS COVERAGE

Navarrete, who is also on the premedicine track and is “leaning toward” working in cardiology, said he views the training as an asset to his future career.

“When I’m interacting with my patients in the future — possibly telling them they have a chronic heart condition — it is going to be a lot for them to take in, and there could be potentials of mental distress and impacts on their mental health, dealing with that,” he said. “Or there could be patients who get addicted to their medications… so it helps having a better understanding of how to speak with patients.”

Navarrete also emphasized this training can be applicable to anyone — it’s “not limited” just to those interested in the health care field.”

“[The instructors] really brought it down to earth and talked about how you can do this with a family member or a friend or even a coworker,” he said.

Herrera, who said she plans to work in public relations or marketing, also said this type of training can be applicable in her field.

“In a job when you’re talking to different people all the time, it’s so, so important to have that sensitivity — I think especially if you’re working in a corporate setting where that sensitivity is not emphasized,” Herrera said. “Being able to be empathetic with people, being able to be more attuned to those things I think is extremely valuable.”

For Herrera, it’s “amazing” how mental health conversations have been destigmatized and resources have increased, but it’s important for “regular people” to have the skills to recognize signs and symptoms of problems.

MORE NEWS COVERAGE

“Oftentimes, people aren’t going to professionals, but they’re surrounded by the people they work with, their friends,” she said. “If we’re able to have that awareness in people to be able to act and listen in a professional way and possibly be able to get that person more help than they would’ve received in the first place, I think that’s really, really valuable.”

Encouraging others to seek out professional help is a key part of the mental health first aid mission, according to Navarrete, who said “we’re not here to diagnose or anything like that.”

“Our position is to be the chain or the link for them to reach out for help and to help facilitate that process,” he said.

Herrera said she believes this training is “even more valuable in the context of the pandemic.”

“If you saw a college student last year who was really overwhelmed when everything was shut down, you would just think, ‘Oh, that’s normal because colleges are closed, and they can’t be in their club events and can’t hang out with their friends,’” she said.

Herrera said she believes it’s important to have the tools to understand when someone is struggling in a more dire way.

“Having [mental health first aid] training allows you extra awareness to pick up on signs and symptoms to say, ‘Oh, well maybe my friend or maybe my classmate is not just overwhelmed, I think they could be depressed or suicidal.’” Herrera said. “It gives you that extra level of awareness to get people more help.”

MORE NEWS COVERAGE

Penn State announces trustee ballot positions for 2022 election Penn State trustee ballot positions for the 2022 election were solidified March 2 via drawin…