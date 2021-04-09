After the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act was signed into law on Dec. 27, 2020, many Penn State students will now be eligible for cash grants based on financial need.

There will be two rounds of financial relief, and more than 23,000 Penn State students are set to receive grants, according to a release from the university on Thursday.

The release said eligibility will stem from a student’s 2020-21 Free Application for Federal Student Aid. Students who qualify for the Pell Grant will receive $1,200, and all other eligible students qualified for aid will receive $1,000.

Students who qualify will be notified via their Penn State email to check LionPath to either accept or decline the awarded funds.

Students who did not apply for the FAFSA will still have an opportunity to receive money. There will be a second round of applications for the funds, and further details will be announced soon, according to the university.

