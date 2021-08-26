The world is finally transitioning back to old-fashioned, in-person communication, which is quite a contrast from Zoom calls that have become familiar. However, the return to normal is bringing about a call to uphold some of the flexibility the pandemic offered within the workplace.

Congressman Mark Takano, a California Democrat, has introduced legislation in Congress to institute a four-day work week following the pandemic, which would reduce the standard work week to 32 hours.

According to Takano’s website, a shorter work week would result in “better work-life balance, less need to take sick days, heightened morale and lower childcare expenses,” among other benefits.

Penn State students have mixed opinions on this bill and varying ideas about how the traditional work week has been altered as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Erica Jackson said she thinks a four-day work week could help people adjust to working in person and make “getting into the swing of things an easier process.”

“People are so used to being at home,” Jackson (sophomore-communication sciences and disorders) said. “It will force [people] back into social interactions.”

Jackson said she believes there will be an “adjustment factor” for people who have not been commuting to work like usual or who have been spending extended time with families.

Allie Heath also said she thinks the bill would “definitely be a good idea.”

“It might be easier to ease back into things,” Heath (freshman-nursing) said. “Some people might be dealing with other issues.”

While Heath said she believes having “lenience” with work during the pandemic produced laziness, it did allow people to take care of things at home.

Jonathan Yourchak worked in a pharmacy and restaurant last summer at the onset of the pandemic, and he said he believes having a four-day work week could especially help students “ease back into the regular” work schedule.

Yourchak (sophomore-secondary English education) said he had a hard time focusing when everything was over Zoom.

“Working through [the pandemic] has given me a sense of self-importance and appreciation for the people who work,” Yourchak said.

Other students, such as Era Pasha, said they are against a four-day work week.

Pasha (sophomore-kinesiology) said he thinks a lot of people have been “relying” on government funding and “taking advantage” of it.

“I feel like keeping a five-day work week will motivate people to get back to work,” Pasha said. “A four-day work week doesn’t make much of a difference. A better alternative would be to do virtual or in person and alternate.”

Neil Koons said he is also “unsure” of a four-day work week, but he said Congress “might as well try it and see what happens.”

Koons (junior-physics) said he believes going back to commuting could “negatively affect the way people think about their jobs.”

Not having to go to work for a full week could “motivate people,” Koons said, but the flexible schedule put in place because of the pandemic could be a negative if people aren’t “focused” and “stop working entirely.”

Hannah Kim said she believes the flexible schedule would be a positive change.

Kim (senior-environmental resource management) said she thinks it could benefit employees’ mental health.

She said she has seen how eager people are to come back to school and predicts employees would also be eager to go back to work to reestablish “human connections.”

Although Kim acknowledged less work might be done for the company with less hours put in per week, she said she “can only see a positive side for the individual.”

“Giving people that one extra day to relax and catch up on stuff they need to do would be good for them.”

