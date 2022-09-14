Despite having moved into their dorms toward the end of June, students participating in the Penn State summer session must move out of their dorms before relocating into the dorms they will call home for their fall and spring semesters.

From now on, incoming first-year summer session students can live in East Residence Halls renovated dorms, and current students can live in Nittany Apartments.

For Penn State student Alexandra Hawkes, who participated in the Learning Edge Academic Program this past summer, living on campus wasn’t a concern considering she’s a local.

“I skipped out on all the moving in and out stuff,” Hawkes (freshman-mechanical engineering) said. “But I think it’s lame that students have to move out and move back in because they were already settled in over the summer.”

Hawkes said she was aware that freshmen participating in summer session must move out of their summer dorms when they return to campus for the fall semester and move into a different dorm.

“I totally think freshmen should be able to stay in their summer session dorm. They were there first over the summer, I think they should stay,” Hawkes said.

Annika Pristash, another LEAP student, said she agrees with Hawkes.

“I think it’s dumb that the students have to move out,” Pristash (freshman-forensic science) said.

Pristash said summer students only have about two weeks in between their summer semester and the start of fall semester.

For the 2022-23 academic year, the summer semester of classes ended on Aug. 10, while the fall semester began on Aug. 22 — only giving summer students 12 days between semesters.

“I wish the school didn’t make it such a small amount of time. By the time you get back home, you’re going to have to come back and move everything back in,” Pristash said.

Pristash said she didn’t know summer session students would be living in East renovated dorms.

Grace Boos didn’t participate in the summer session program before coming to Penn State but proposed an idea.

“I think students should be able to either stay in their summer session dorm, or if they have to move, they should be able to move their stuff into their new dorm before leaving to go home,” Boos (sophomore-economics and political science) said.

This way, students who did summer session would arrive for fall move-in and their belongings would already be set up in their dorm, Boos said.

Boos also proposed it may be more fair to non-summer session students if summer students are placed in East renovated and in Pollock.

“I feel like as long as everyone is getting a fair chance at dorms, summer session students should be able to stay put,” Boos said.

Christian Monaco said he believes summer session students should be given the option of staying in their summer dorm.

It might be helpful for a student to move to a different dorm location if they play a sport or want to be closer to the majority of their classes, Monaco (freshman-civil engineering) said.

“One of my friends who did summer session lived in the East dorms this past summer,” Monaco said. “He then had to move into a South dorm for the fall semester.”

Monaco explained how “convenient” it was for his friend because he’s on the fencing team. His dorm in South Halls is closer to the White Building, which is where the fencing team practices.

“I also think it’s only fair that summer session students get to be in the air-conditioned East dorms considering how hot it gets,” Monaco said.

Colin Mahoney said he agrees with Monaco that the situation depends on the individual student.

“If staying in your summer session dorm is convenient for you, then do it,” Mahoney (freshman-biochemistry) said. “If it isn’t convenient, then try and move.”

Mahoney said he caught wind that summer students will be living in East renovated halls, but he doesn’t think it’s that big of a deal because “there aren’t that many people on campus” during the summer.

Overall, Mahoney said students should be given the choice and their summer session dorm shouldn’t automatically be their fall and spring semester dorm.

Sydney Owens, who participated in the summer session, said she believes the process of moving in and out was “annoying.”

“I had to find a place to store all my things before leaving to go back home,” Owens (senior-supply chain management) said.

Owens said in this situation it was especially difficult being an out-of-state student without a car.

Logistically, Owens said that it makes sense for summer session students to be able to stay in their dorm for the fall and spring semesters.

“I think summer session freshmen should get to live in East renovated,” Owens said. “I lived in South renovated when I did summer session, so I think that’s only fair.”

