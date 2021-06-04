With news of lifted mask mandates and lessened social distancing measures flooding the media, most Americans are now faced with yet another transition — a step back into life before the pandemic.

From concerns to excitement, Penn State students hold diverse perspectives about the lessening of coronavirus restrictions, especially with masking, at the state and local levels.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced May 27 that the commonwealth’s own masking ordinance will be lifted by June 28 or sooner if 70% of adults reach fully vaccinated status.

Furthermore, Penn State released its own plan May 31 that states fully vaccinated individuals will not have to mask indoors at university facilities while unvaccinated individuals will be expected to. More so, all people can forgo masks outdoors.

While many students said they saw the easing of coronavirus restrictions as a sign of progress, others said they had apprehensions about the topic.

Many vaccinated students, including Grace Lemke, said coronavirus restrictions, including the masking mandate, are ending prematurely — especially as high portions of the population remain unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated.

“I still wear my mask in public, indoor spaces because — just practically speaking — we don't have an ethical way to ensure that only fully vaccinated people [refrain from wearing masks],” Lemke (senior-biology) said via email. “Ending the mask mandate just gives people who oppose masks and vaccines a free pass to not wear [one] because they know there's no way to verify their vaccination status ethically or even logistically.”

Lemke said she believes a “big difference” exists between changing masking guidelines to allow vaccinated individuals to gather unmasked in “larger groups” and the current situation, which allows “dozens or hundreds of strangers in public spaces to unmask — regardless of vaccination status.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Despite being fully vaccinated, Lemke said she still wears a mask because “it's just become a cultural thing for me to show that I take the pandemic seriously and [that] I care about protecting other people.”

As more vaccinated people unmask in public, Lemke said she thinks “more unvaccinated people will feel comfortable doing the same,” which could cause the country to move further away from the pandemic’s end.

Lemke, who’s enrolled in an in-person lecture with 100 other students this coming fall, said she’s concerned about how the course will be administered safely.

“Of course, we can't wear masks 24/7 or live on Zoom for another couple of years, but I think the university is rushing into a fully in-person semester too quickly without enough safety protocols in place,” Lemke said.

Despite understanding people’s desire to “return to normalcy,” Maddie Dong said she’s weary about lessening regulations because of the unknowns and trust needed in the community as a whole.

“I don’t know how comfortable I would feel to be in a situation — or even a room — where a majority of people were not wearing masks,” Dong (senior-psychology) said. “I know at some point we do have to get back to some form of normalcy, but I don’t personally feel like I’ll be comfortable doing that anytime soon.”

To further protect herself as regulations ease, Dong said she carries a “big bottle of hand sanitizer around all the time,” uses a UV light air cleaner to guarantee a more sanitized living space and cleans public areas using cleaning wipes.

Although she’s nervous, Dong said she thinks there are many benefits to Pennsylvania reducing coronavirus regulations.

Dong said the lessened restrictions will allow her to form more intimate connections as a resident assistant and with her classmates through increased in-person interactions.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

While the university continues making decisions for the fall semester, Dong said she’s excited to see what her RA position will entail this year — especially regarding precautionary measures like masking.

Since it’s her senior year, Dong said she’s excited about fewer limitations since she said it’ll allow for a more traditional college experience, which includes college football.

“Even though I’m worried about it, I’m totally going to buy tickets,” Dong said. “I’m still going to buy season passes, and I’m going to every single one of them.”

Some students, including Bella Hunter, said they feel “comfortable” going out without a mask — even around unvaccinated individuals — after receiving their coronavirus vaccines.

“It’s just like with the yearly flu vaccines,” Hunter (junior-public relations) said. “Although there’s still a chance I could get the virus, the vaccine just lessens my risks."

Hunter said she believes arguments between different political parties and belief groups will likely continue to heighten, especially as debates about vaccine mandates and masking rules continue.

Elilta Abera said a “negative connotation” is linked to people who don’t wear masks in public, regardless of their vaccination status.

“There’s still a stigma about [not wearing a mask], and I think there should be a stigma,” Abera (sophomore-computer science) said. “Just because you’re vaccinated doesn’t mean you can’t still spread the virus to other people.”

Ending the masking requirements — even just for vaccinated individuals — will make some students feel less comfortable with returning to campus, Abera said.

“Penn State’s a very large campus with a lot of people who all have their own beliefs about the [coronavirus vaccines and precautions], which doesn’t make me feel too safe about returning,” Abera said.

Abera said she worries people will stop taking precautions because they believe the pandemic is over despite coronavirus cases still existing. She said all of these decisions could “set us back even farther.”

Since young adults tend to be heavily influenced by social pressure, Abera said people will likely conform to the group, “especially if everyone else is not wearing a mask and you’re the only one — making you stand out.”

MORE NEWS COVERAGE