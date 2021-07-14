Living away from home for the first time can be a challenge for incoming college students — regardless of if they decide to attend Penn State or not.

Not only are many college students separated from their friends and family members for the first time, but they also encounter a wide array of new hardships, from living with a random stranger to sharing a bathroom with many.

To help lessen incoming students’ nerves about dorm life, members of the Penn State community shared advice on how to successfully live on campus at one of the largest college campuses in the country.

Nina Sampogne, a member of Pollock Halls Residence Association, said the “best thing” students can do while living in dorms is “get to know their neighbors” because those are the people they’ll see in the hallways and the bathrooms.

Sampogne (sophomore-biology) said “knowing there’s a friendly face next door” can help ease students’ nerves and make the adjustment to college life easier to navigate.

“I was super close with my neighbors when I first moved into campus, and it really helped me to not feel alone when I was getting used to [campus] and [when I was] eventually finding my place and really good friends,” Sampogne said

For students who face apprehensions about meeting new people on campus, Sampogne said joining social media group chats and following Penn State accounts is one way to combat this anxiety and find new people.

“Literally any social media account with Penn State [in the handle], I followed it,” Sampogne said. “Just being open [to new opportunities] and having a good attitude about all of it is really important for having a successful first semester.

When filling out her on-campus living contract during freshman year, Sampogne said she selected “random assignment,” as many new students do during their first time on campus.

She said the experience was nerve-racking, especially since her assigned roommate wasn’t active on social networking apps, which limited communication before the semester began.

“I feel like everyone comes into college and thinks they’re going to become best friends with their roommate,” Sampogne said. “But that just didn’t happen for me.”

Sampogne said she believes students should come in with “an open mind” and be prepared for anything — especially in terms of dorm life.

To maintain good relations with one’s roommate, Sampogne said students should keep their living area clean and possessions on their own side.

Besides personal space, Sampogne said “open communication” is key to dorm life. Throughout the semester, she said each roommate should consistently check in with the other, inquiring if there’s room for improvement.

To allow for a smooth transition into dorm life, Sampogne said students should plan ahead, especially in terms of packing for move-in week.

She said coordinating with one’s roommate ahead of move-in is helpful in terms of saving time and dorm space. In a shared living space, Sampogne said students don’t typically require duplicates of appliances and luxury items, like a TV.

Over time, Sampogne said students will learn which items are “essential” and which are “unnecessary” and “space fillers” in their dorm room.

Sampogne’s Keurig was the one item in her dorm room she could not live without.

However, she said she learned from her fall dorm experience and had to purchase unexpected items — like numerous extension cords and a full-length mirror — to make on-campus living easier for the spring semester.

Overall, Sampogne said she’d warn students that on-campus living is a learning experience that takes time to adjust to.

“It’s going to be alright. It might start out a little bit wobbly or get kind of crazy, but it’s a really good decision [to live on campus], and I’m happy that I made it too,” Sampogne said. “I [was able] to meet my best friends here, so just trust the process.”

Students like Rania Wright similarly said freshmen should take advantage of the opportunities around them, especially when they first arrive on campus.

“Just take advantage of what Penn State has to offer,” Wright (sophomore-political science) said. “If there’s something that interests you — and your professors and people around you bring it up — just go for it. You don’t really need to make a commitment to anything. Just keep an eye out for those opportunities.”

“Taking advantage” of events planned by her floor’s resident assistant was how Wright met a lot of friends in the beginning of the semester.

Wright said another helpful activity provided by her RA was a “roommate agreement” worksheet that allowed roommates to coordinate their “ground rules” to follow throughout the year.

For people assigned with random roommates, Wright said they should attempt to meet before their designated move-in date to eliminate potential awkwardness.

“Maybe you’ll be best friends with your roommate, and maybe you won’t be,” Wright said. “The biggest thing is to find a way to talk to each other and make sure you are communicating throughout the semester.”

Many students including Wright identified communal areas — like bathrooms — as areas of concern for incoming students.

Adjusting to the communal bathrooms took time and patience, Wright said. However, she said they reminded her of the traditional “summer camp experience.”

“Make sure to buy shower shoes — I know everyone will tell you that, but it’s really that gross — and you will want shoes to wear in the shower,” Wright said. “Please, everyone should do that for good hygiene.”

Despite the “grossness” of the bathrooms, she said she “had some of the best conversations in the bathroom at 9 a.m. in the morning with random people” who lived on her floor.

Additionally, Wright said listening to music in communal areas is typically tolerated by others as long as it’s done considerately. Finding people with shared music tastes can also be a friendship starter, she said.

“If you are moving into a shared bathroom and you want to listen to music, that’s great and awesome, but don’t play the music loud,” Wright said. “If you play it too loud, people will complain, and they will address that.”

Wright said new students should be prepared for the scheduling uncertainty that comes with dorm life, especially when using shared common areas.

For instance, she said she learned to adjust her schedule according to bathroom availability on her floor.

“You never know if they are all going to be filled or if the one you typically use because it has the best water pressure will be unavailable,” Wright said. “Just plan your time accordingly and give yourself a nice little window for when you want to shower or do certain activities.”

Maintaining one’s sleep schedule can also be problematic at college due to the unpredictableness of the atmosphere, Wright said.

Since some students frequently come home late, get up early and pull all-nighters, Wright said there can be loud nights where students get minimal sleep.

Although she’s personally a “sound sleeper,” Wright said many of her friends encounter sleep trouble and combat the issue through earplugs and melatonin.

With more people living in on-campus housing this fall compared to during the coronavirus pandemic, Wright said she believes insomnia may be a problem for some students.

However, she said students will likely find the environment at Penn State — with lessened restrictions and increased students — more open and like the typical college experience.

Ethan Thomas, president of the Association of Residence Hall Students, said the upcoming fall semester will be especially “unique” because many students didn’t live on campus amid the pandemic.

“We have thousands of people who are freshmen and sophomores who’ve never been on campus before,” Thomas (junior-political science and history) said. “So, there’s a big group of people out there to meet and talk to and just get to know the campus [with], and I think that’s a really special thing.”

Thomas said being social and finding friends through various events around campus helps new students adjust to on-campus living in general.

“It’s important for students to feel comfortable getting out and about [around town] and going to on-campus events with their fellow students,” Thomas said. “The friends that I’ve made and stuck with most closely were those I met in the first few weeks of my freshman year.”

With about 46,000 students enrolled at University Park campus, he said there are multiple opportunities to meet people — especially at the beginning of the fall semester.

“There are so many people on campus, so the odds of you finding someone that you can get along with are extremely high,” Thomas said. “So, just be yourself and have a good time.”

Since the pandemic limited in-person events over the past two years, Thomas said it’s likely organizations will take advantage of the lessening restrictions and host an assortment of activities this year.

Thomas also said getting out of one’s dorm room and exploring the new environment is important in making Penn State feel homey.

Knowing different people across campus will also make campus feel like a community, Thomas said.

“The idea that you will only hang out with people in your major — that is so wrong,” Thomas said. “You can make friends with people from completely different backgrounds, and that’s what makes the friendships special because you get to learn so much from each other.”

Besides the benefits of networking with people across campus, Thomas said bonding with those in one’s dorm will allow for less anxiety about the new living environment.

However, Thomas said he believes establishing boundaries from the start is essential for fostering strong friendships among roommates.

To help develop friendships between roommates, he said each individual should share their “pet peeves” — such as an irritation about trash laying around the room — within the first few days after moving in.

“Setting those boundaries early — and setting them strong — I think is really important in building a strong friendship with your roommate or other people that you’re living with,” Thomas said. “Then, you won’t step on each other’s toes. When you’re not doing that, you can feel safer and more comfortable and can open up more, which allows you to form those strong bonds that can last a long time.”

Maria Howe, vice president of ARHS, said RAs are “really helpful tools” during students’ initial adjustment period. She said effective RAs can make the dorms feel like a “home away from home.”

“If your floor can become more of a community, [then] that can make the transition into dorm life — which is obviously a lot different than home life for many people — a lot easier,” Howe said.

Not only can RAs guide students through the typical adjustment process at the beginning of the semester, but Howe said RAs can also help resolve roommates’ conflicts and tensions that may occur.

“If [you have a conflict or concerns about your roommate and] you’re shy or uncomfortable with speaking to your roommate directly, you could also talk to your RA,” Howe said. “Maybe the three of you — or more, depending on how many roommates you have — can meet together and work through the issues to find the best solution.”

Above everything else, Howe said she hopes incoming students know they “don’t need to be experts in everything,” and “it’s okay to feel like [they] don’t know anything because everyone feels like that when they first come in.”

Regardless of a student’s confidence about their upcoming Penn State experience, Howe said dreaming about attending college and actually attending college are two separate beasts.

While some students may think they have it all figured out, Howe said unexpected challenges often develop.

“You could be the most prepared student and have dreamed about Penn State for the last 10 years, but when everyone gets on campus, it’s an equalizing factor,” Howe said. “When everyone gets on campus, they start with this clean slate that can be shaped from there.”

Despite how frightening college can be, Howe said many people in the Penn State community are ready to help newcomers and lead them down a path toward success.

“People don’t expect you to know things. Freshmen come in and think they have to know everything — where things are on campus, what they should be doing with their major or what people they should be [interacting with],” Howe said. “But the reality is, people know that you’re a freshman. They know you’re new. So, people are really willing to help you out — whether that be giving some basic directions or helping you get acclimated to campus.”

