As Penn State’s Campus Pride Month approaches, different students who are part of the LGBTQ community are focusing on the importance of normalizing the use of pronouns.

Penn State named April the university’s Pride Month, and events are run yearly by the Penn State Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity.

Connor Hansberry said the most important thing to know is that pronouns are the "easiest way to make someone feel welcome and respected."

Personal pronouns indicate something about someone's identity, which Hansberry (junior-community, environment and development) said is "important so that people feel welcome, heard and understood."

Using the correct gender pronouns for someone is just as important as using the correct name, they said.

“It's important to respect other people's pronouns because we all want to feel comfortable, and there's nothing malicious in that — in wanting to feel ourselves,” Hansberry said.

Hansberry also said people shouldn’t assume someone’s pronouns, especially when asking for pronouns is simple and quick. To avoid possibly disrespecting someone, they said it can be easy to incorporate into the conversation when first meeting someone.

“It makes me feel more comfortable if someone asks me about my pronouns because I don't want to have problems with anyone about it,” Hansberry said, “and if they ask me, I would know that they don't have a conflict with my use of pronouns, but… on the contrary, they are interested in socializing.”

Joel Rosado said they believe the best way to normalize the use of pronouns is to include them when providing an introduction to someone new.

Rosado (sophomore-cybersecurity analytics and operations) said people can begin to mention their pronouns next to their preferred name, normalizing the use of pronouns.

“If you're not sure, it's best to just ask; it would be good to normalize it that way. It's not perceived as this kind of thing that you're forcing down… people's throats,” Rosado said. “If you have a doubt, it will be responsible to ask.”

With the variety of pronouns, Rosado said it’s important to understand that pronouns contribute to an individual’s identity.

“It's a lot about respect,” Rosado said. “If somebody doesn't choose to respect your pronouns, it's like they're not respecting who you are since both things are always together.”

Choosing the correct pronouns can help symbolize someone’s real identity, Rosado said.

“If you can kind of find what makes you comfortable with your own identity, that's very, very helpful in order to find yourself and being pretty much comfortable in your own skin,” Rosado said.

Steph Villec said the best way to understand where people stand based on their pronouns is by listening.

“Listen to what the queer and gay people have to say in your life. Listen to it in their frame of reference and their experiences… and let them hold the power on how they see themselves,” Villec (junior-cybersecurity analytics and operations) said.

Penn State has resources to help students navigate this process of self-discovery by the use of the CSGD. Its website provides different Penn State LGBTQ-oriented clubs and organizations.

Villec said the establishment of the CSGD is part of the “little things that make a difference.”

Although Villec said Penn State services work successfully, she noted that it’s optional on Canvas for students to put in their pronouns.

“If you require that, it makes everybody feel a lot less ‘othered,’” Villec said. “... Every week, when I open up Canvas and I look at my account, I always wonder, ‘Should I take she/her off’ so I just blend in? That's certainly not how we should be feeling.”

For any individuals who are questioning their gender identity, Villec said it’s important to seek help from specialized services.

“​​Reaching out to your available resources and leaning on your friends will be the most important thing you can do,” Villec said. “You have to reach out for help if you're feeling gray. There will always be someone that will see you as the real you.”

