Most Penn State students experience a range of highs and lows throughout their freshman years, and some said they hope to share the experiences they had with incoming freshmen as the fall semester approaches — whether everything went as intended, or if they would’ve preferred to make different choices amid their first year.

“I honestly really enjoyed my freshman year — I thought that it was one of the better years of college. To make the most of it, you really just gotta put yourself out there from the start,” Nick Rein said. “I was really shy at first, and freshman year taught me how to get out of my comfort zone socially.”

Rein (junior-business) said he made the friends he currently has freshman year because they all lived in Stone Hall in East Halls together.

“I had no idea where to start when I first came here or honestly how to make friends since I had been friends with my hometown friends since elementary school,” Rein said. “But, I finally just told myself to go for it — and thank God I did — because I would have never met the friends I have right now.”

Emily Baldwin said to make the best of freshman year, students have to take advantage of the activities and events offered on campus.

“At first, I really didn’t want to go to any of the events that the school offered because I was nervous to go. But, I finally forced myself, and they ended up being a lot of fun,” Baldwin (junior-digital and print journalism) said. “It was a great way to interact with people and learn about the campus.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

She said when she first arrived at Penn State, she had no idea what was even on campus due to how large University Park is and said the activities helped her learn her way around.

“If I never went to those events, I still — as a junior — would have never known about all the amazing things Penn State has on and off campus,” Baldwin said. “I really would just suggest taking advantage of everything that Penn State has to offer your freshman year because it really was so helpful.”

Rising senior Olivia Budnovitch said she believes freshmen should join as many clubs as possible and shouldn’t wait until later on to start considering what their major is if they're undecided.

“I think the best way to make the most of your freshman year and overall college experience is to start strong from the start,” Budnovitch (senior-business) said. “I wish I knew this going into my freshmen year because I waited way too long to figure out what I wanted my major to be.”

She said the clubs she's joined at Penn State really helped shape her productivity as a student and introduced her to networking.

“My best advice is never to wait to start networking for jobs. In today's competitive job market, it is never too early to start,” Budnovitch said. “Looking back, this was one of the most important lessons I learned as a college student.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Penn State multicultural caucuses release statement on removal of Fidel Castro quote The Penn State Latino, Asian Pacific Islander Desi American and Black Caucuses released a st…