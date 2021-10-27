Penn State students see impact of local staffing shortages on college working experiences

From on-campus dining halls to the HUB-Robeson Center eating locations to commons desks, many Penn State students said they’ve experienced unprecedented service changes and closures due to staffing shortages.

According to Jim Meinecke, associate director of residential dining at Penn State, on-campus residential dining is currently seeking 35 full-time staff members and approximately 1,100 part-time student staff to help run operations.

“While the bulk of our on-campus dining facilities continue to be open, some staffing shortages have forced us to make adjustments in the availability of some dining options, as well as occasionally limiting in-person and mobile orders at peak timeframes,” Meinecke said via email.

On Oct. 13, Penn State dining facilities announced the consolidation of food services due to ongoing staffing shortages.

Starting last Saturday, South Food District in Redifer Commons will only operate Monday through Friday, according to a release.

North Food District in Warnock Commons will also be closed on Saturdays due to staffing issues.

“We’re doing our best to minimize any disruptions to the campus community and provide the high-quality dining experience our customers have come to expect from us,” Meinecke said.

While students may not have a particular food option at their “‘home’ dining commons,” Meinecke said they “still have options at several nearby a la carte, retail or convenience store locations.”

Although other food options exist, student Breanna Grace-Frazier said she experienced inconveniences during the first weekend South Hall’s dining facilities were closed for service.

She said understaffing issues — especially at the dining facilities — can cause a “domino effect” that consequently impacts students living in residential areas.

“When there’s just no food being served here — that’s a very impactful situation,” Grace-Frazier (junior-anthropological science). “It’s hard to get things done and do what you need to do when there’s not enough people to help [or] not enough staff to do the work.”

Since she said many students need jobs to pay for college and financially support themselves, Grace-Frazier said students should be advised toward applying to the current opportunities.

She also said promotions and benefits should be given to incentivize the positions.

Meinecke said the staffing shortages are not a local problem but rather a challenge the pandemic created “for our local eateries and retails [located] across our country and around the world.”

Locally, Meinecke said some staffing shortages originate from the lack of returning student staff due to the reduced on-campus living population last year.

He said the pandemic also impacted the number of students who worked in the restaurant industry in their local communities.

In previous years, Meinecke said student staff typically applied for a position having previous customer service experience that was easily transferable to the dining facilities.

With many students not having restaurant experience in their local communities, Meinecke said some have been less inclined to apply to the open jobs.

According to Meinecke, the residential dining facilities on campus typically start off the academic year short on student help since many previous workers graduated and positions are open for underclassmen to fill.

However, Meinecke said students are “not able to fill all our roles as quickly as we would like” since fewer incoming students are applying for the open jobs.

He said the residential dining facilities view the staffing shortage as a “temporary disruption” that will “bounce back” as the college experience returns to the typical “Penn State experience.”

Some students like Alexis Snyder said Penn State community members have experienced challenges with on-campus facilities as the locations experience increased closures and limited hours due to staffing shortages.

Snyder (junior-biomedical engineering) said on-campus staffing shortages can negatively impact and inconvenience students.

She said students experience excessive wait times for food on campus — so much so that “they don’t even bother ordering food sometimes” because they cannot wait in the excessive lines.

Snyder said increased wait times aren’t limited to food establishments and also impact on-campus services like the residential commons desks.

“Staffing shortages are occurring all over the country — mainly for jobs that are low paying, require long hours or have other undesirable work conditions,” Snyder said.

Snyder said many college students and adults looking for employment can’t afford to take low-paying jobs anymore “out of necessity” and instead require to be paid what they believe they’re worth.

“If a job pays somewhere around minimum wage and is only part time, then most people who are on their own financially would be unable to pay their cost of living with that job alone,” Snyder said. “It would make more sense to take a better paying job or one with more hours.”

To improve staffing, Snyder said employees should both be better compensated and given increased flexibility in their work schedules so they can better manage their academic and extracurricular engagements.

Meinecke said Penn State Residential Dining raised wages by $2 an hour at the start of the year, and “students have numerous opportunities to earn even more fairly quickly through certifications, referrals and promotions.”

Besides raising the pay, Meinecke said residential dining offers other additional benefits like free and discounted meals, flexible scheduling and access to professional and fun events.

On Oct. 13, Penn State announced coronavirus vaccination requirements for all federal employees, contractors and other workers at the University Park campus by Dec. 8.

The vaccine mandate will also apply to any graduate and undergraduate students on a wage payroll with the university, the release said.

Snyder said the university’s decision to implement a vaccine mandate for faculty and staff could exacerbate the current staffing shortage by causing dedicated employees to find other employment options.

“I understand that the university [could] lose a significant amount of funding by going against President [Joe] Biden’s executive order,” Snyder said. “[Although] the university may not lose a high volume of employees due to the vaccine mandate, some will quit and worsen the worker shortage to some extent.”

According to a study conducted in August from Qualtrics, approximately 44% of workers said they would consider leaving their current job if a vaccine mandate was instituted.

Conversely, 38% of respondents said they would consider leaving if their place of employment failed to create a mandate.

A similar study conducted in June from the University of Florida found that of respondents who self-labeled themselves as “vaccine-hesitant,” 48% would search for other employment or quit their current job.

From the same survey, respondents were almost equally divided about whether a vaccine mandate should be instituted — demonstrating divided opinions by the public regarding the topic.

As staffing shortages remain a threat for many establishments, employers are faced with navigating between the troubles of coronavirus procedures and business functionality.

Jenna Bologa said she believes the lines at the on-campus buffet dining locations are longer because of a reduction in dining stations and locations being open and functional throughout the day.

With fewer options to choose from, Bologa (senior-math and physics) said students have to eat at the same dining facilities, causing increased delays.

Bologa said the long lines in both dining facilities and commons desks are “an annoying inconvenience” at times — especially when students are on a tight schedule.

Bologa works at the Starbucks on the second floor of the HUB — another location that she said has been understaffed since the beginning of the semester.

Due to understaffing at her job, Bologa said she’s had to work increased hours, which is “the biggest impact” the staffing shortages have had on her semester thus far.

John Berke said on-campus facilities should “increase the benefits” of working as a student and improve the work-school balance so students feel more comfortable working while managing a full course load.

Berke (freshman-economics) said there are various ways to better incentives working within on-campus facilities — like making work schedules more reasonable for student employees and improving their overall salaries to be more reasonable for the expected roles.

“I know quite a few people who actually want to work for the university, but they can’t figure out where to start and how to go about applying,” Berke said.

He said information should be “posted and advertised better” so students understand the labor opportunities — and all they entail — along with the application process.

As the worker shortage continues on campus, Meinecke said residential dining has attempted to promote available positions to students.

“Residential dining has been aggressive about advertising student positions, posting on our website and social media, as well as placing large banners in dining halls and handouts in our eateries,” Meinecke said.

He said they’ve also “been working to streamline the application process” to make it “easier for students to apply for positions.”

However, Berke said the labor shortage is “not necessarily isolated to Penn State” and is actually impacting a lot of areas, as people are leaving their jobs for a variety of reasons, like economic and health concerns.

In fact, the national unemployment rate declined sharply in September to 4.8% from 5.2%, which was the previous data recorded in August 2021, according to a U.S. Department of Labor release.

Besides experiencing aftermaths of the labor shortage in dining facilities, Berke said he’s also experienced problems with on-campus transportation, since the State College Centre Area Transportation Authority is understaffed.

According to a release by CATA, the company only has 85 bus drivers, which is 78% of its full service, and several local bus routes have been temporarily limited or closed due to these shortages.

Along with modifications to daily routes, the downtown football shuttle has also been suspended for the rest of the season, according to a recent CATA release.

According to CATA Executive Director and CEO Louwana Oliva, many businesses along CATA’s routes have yet to reinstate their staff, which has also impacted ridership.

Other students like Ximena Iriarte said the Penn State community needs to be understanding of workers at establishments around town that are suffering from shortages — even though the situation may be a personal inconvenience.

Iriarte (senior-international politics) said she used to go to the Barnes and Noble At The Penn State University Bookstore café for its quick, efficient service during previous semesters.

However, she said the staffing shortage within the café has caused backups and longer wait times, especially as the limited staff tries to handle the same number of customers, if not more, with less hands at work.

Iriarte said she believes the staffing shortage also needs to be fixed for the people struggling to work extra shifts with limited help due to understaffing — not just for the customers.

“The people working here when there’s not enough [staff] are also having a hard time,” Iriarte said. “We don’t only need [more staff] for the convenience of the students but also because the [employees] need more help when they’re working.”