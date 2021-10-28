Penn State’s all-in-one official app, Penn State Go, became available for download in January 2020. The app includes access to Canvas, Microsoft Outlook, LionPATH, LionCash+, Starfish, food services, bus schedules and more.

Despite the wide array of options on the app, many Penn State students said they consistently use the app for one main purpose — ordering food.

Bianca Walder said she exclusively uses the app for meals.

“It’s pretty good — it works,” Walder (sophomore-recreation park and tourism management and political science) said.

Some students noted major wait times that occur when ordering via the app in the HUB-Robeson Center Dining locations.

“You can’t really order unless you order hours in advance and even then you have to time it just right,” Walder said.

Victoria Ferro also said she sometimes faces challenges with wait times for HUB Dining but continues to mobile order through Penn State Go.

“I really just use it to order food,” Ferro (sophomore-education) said. “Sometimes it’s slow, but what can you do?”

In addition to ordering food, Ferro said she likes to check her LionCash+ balance on the app.

“Being able to check that on an app is really convenient,” she said.

Although Andrew Vyletel said he does “not really” use the app much, he said he doesn’t find fault with it when he occasionally opens it.

“I think that the app is actually set up pretty well, so when I do use it, everything I need is there,” Vyletel (junior-electrical engineering) said.

On the other end of the spectrum, Matthew Schaeffer said he finds himself opening the app on a fairly regular basis.

“It’s good for when you want to get quick food from the HUB or different dining halls. It’s a pretty nice app — I like it,” Schaeffer (junior-computer engineering) said.

However, Schaeffer said he has mixed opinions on how the food menus on Penn State Go are presented.

“The app tells you what you can get and the prices, which is really nice, but being able to see more options [for food] would be nice,” he said. “Say you’re getting a sub from West [Food District at Waring Commons], it gives you some options that they say, but then when you click and stuff, it can change your answer right away.”

Other than a “few bugs,” such as “food confirmation orders taking a while,” Schaeffer said he is overall pleased with his experiences on Penn State Go.

“I think it’s a well-designed app,” he said. “The architecture for it is good and how it flows is pretty nice.”

Some students who don't have a meal plan, like Ellie Selfridge, find less reasons to open Penn State Go.

“I used it freshman year, but I don’t anymore,” Selfridge (sophomore-division of undergraduate studies) said. “I mostly used it just to look at the menus in both the dining halls and the HUB.”

Selfridge said she is open to looking into other services offered on the app, but she hasn’t explored much yet.

“I haven’t really looked at the app that much other than the menus,” Selfridge said. “I’m sure there’s stuff I could use — I just haven’t looked.”

Other students have not yet become familiar with the app at all. Kyla Davis said she was not even aware of Penn State Go.

“Now that I know what it’s called, I might use it,” Davis (sophomore-criminology) said. “I didn’t even know what it was before.”

Davis said she would “probably like to access LionPATH on an app” and also may look into the bus routes, even though she already uses the app myStop.

Other students agreed that they already have bus route apps, like Walder, who said she has looked at bus routes on Penn State Go but has experienced issues.

While some students are only vaguely aware of the app, Lea Zmurko said she uses it “all the time.”

“[I use it for] food ordering, adding LionCash+ and I like to check to see what classrooms are open,” Zmurko (sophomore-meteorology) said. “It’s nice to be able to get to things right on my phone.”

